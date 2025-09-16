HBO Chairman and CEO Casey Bloys shared a release window for the company’s upcoming Game of Thrones spinoffs, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms.

In an interview with Variety, Bloys was asked what the release window for the show would be. He answered, “I’m going to say January. How about that?”

The series was originally announced to arrive sometime in 2025 with a brief teaser back in August 2024, but was delayed to 2026 back in May.

The series was announced back in April 2023 and a press release revealed the show’s official logline reads, “century before the events of “Game of Thrones,” two unlikely heroes wandered Westeros… a young, naïve but courageous knight, Ser Duncan the Tall, and his diminutive squire, Egg.”

It continues, “Set in an age when the Targaryen line still holds the Iron Throne and the memory of the last dragon has not yet passed from living memory, great destinies, powerful foes, and dangerous exploits all await these improbable and incomparable friends.”

It also noted that Martin would be serving as the show’s writer alongside Ira Parker.

The show will star Peter Claffey as Dunk and Dexter Sol Answell as Egg.

The show is primarily adapted from Martin’s novella The Hedge Knight, where the adventures of Ser Duncan the Tall and a young boy going by the name of Egg, who is really Aegon V Targaryen, are recounted.

It’s also likely the show might find inspiration from The Sworn Sword as well as The Mystery Knight, which also followed the adventures of Dunk and Egg. All three were eventually collected in A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms.

NEXT: Wonder Project Announces 4 New Films It Has In Development