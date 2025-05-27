HBO announced the three actors that will play Harry Potter, Hermione Granger, and Ron Weasley for its upcoming Harry Potter series.

In a press release, the company revealed that Dominic McLaughlin will play Harry Potter, Arabella Stanton will play Hermione Granger, and Alastair Stout will play Ron Weasley.

The show’s showrunner Francesca Gardiner and director Mark Mylod said in a joint statement, “After an extraordinary search led by casting directors Lucy Bevan and Emily Brockmann, we are delighted to announce we have found our Harry, Hermione, and Ron. The talent of these three unique actors is wonderful to behold, and we cannot wait for the world to witness their magic together onscreen. We would like to thank all the tens of thousands of children who auditioned. It's been a real pleasure to discover the plethora of young talent out there.”

McLaughlin, Stanton, and Stout join John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore, Janet McTeer as Minerva McGonagall, Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape, Nick Frost as Rubeus Hagrid, Luke Thallon as Quirinus Quirrel, and Paul Whitehouse as Argus Filch.

In the press release, HBO reiterated their claim that the “series will be a faithful adaptation of the beloved Harry Potter books by author and executive producer J.K. Rowling.”

“Each season will bring Harry Potter to new and existing audiences, streaming exclusively on HBO Max where it’s available, including in upcoming launch markets Germany, Italy and the UK,” the company added.

Warner Bros. is reportedly building a $1.3 billion town for the show. British outlet The Sun claims this town will include new roads, multi-story garages, hangars for the sets, and even a school for all of the actors as well as a facility to house the various animals that will appear on the show.

A drone photo from the lot appears to show construction for the show’s Privet Drive.

An anonymous insider told The Sun about the construction plans, “Warner Bros are making a huge commitment to the new TV show, looking at making multiple, lengthy series over the next decade.”

“So they see pumping a huge amount of cash in upfront to construct this infrastructure as a worthwhile investment which they’ll eventually get a return on,” the insider continued. “What they’ll have is a small metropolis which will not only provide the backdrop for the show but all the facilities the huge cast and crew need, too.”

