Hasbro Keeps Finding New Things To Cut, And Even Magic’s Record Quarter Can’t Cover For All Of It
Hasbro told investors this week that Magic: The Gathering just had the best quarter in its 30-plus year history. In the same earnings report, the company disclosed a $56 million write-down on canceled video games, and it’s the latest entry in a pattern that’s been building for three years, one that includes a live D&D convention in London getting pulled off the calendar with almost no explanation at all.