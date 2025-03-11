Wizards of the Coast has done irreparable damage to the brands of Dungeons & Dragons and Magic: the Gathering. The Hasbro 2024 Q4 Financial reports confirm that Magic: The Gathering revenues are down but that profits are only holding steady because of “licensing and digital gaming.”

2024 Dungeons & Dragons or 5.5 edition as some are calling it has had more than its share of controversy over the last year of its release with players voicing concerns over the game’s direction. It looks like recent reports of the new edition failing to sell are true, given financial reports of Hasbro showing that Wizrads of the Coast only broke even last year, despite this new edition releasing.

As far as reasons for new D&D to fail, there have been several.

The Player’s Handbook was filled with diversity, equity, and inclusion imagery and language that shows that Wizards of the Coast does not want returning players but seems to be trying to chase a modern audience with most of their art in the book centering around black people and women, and includes content removing terms like “race” in exchange for “species” and removing Half-Orcs from the book.

This is exactly what former Executive producer Kyle Brink called for in an infamous 2023 interview where he said, “This is not the face of the hobby anymore,” Brink said, “and I think there’s been mistakes made in years past where people assumed that D&D players were all, you know, white dudes in a basement. Which has been a faulty assumption for a lot of years and gets more and more false every day. And so in my viewpoint, guys like me can’t leave soon enough.”

On top of this controversy, the new Monster Manual excludes orcs and caters to extreme gender ideology by turning traditionally female characters like Hags and Dryads into something non-gender exclusive, and more changes that have left players scratching their heads about its content.

The icing on the cake came last year when Senior Designer Jason Tondro penned a forward to a history of Dungeons & Dragons book attacking its creator Gary Gygax as misogynistic and accusing him of colonialism.

Magic: The Gathering has been in terrible shape for years as well.

It began with a simple removal of original cards from the game which included “Invoke Prejudice,” “Cleanse,” “Stone-Throwing Devils,” “Pradesh Gypsies,” “Jihad,” “Imprison,” and “Crusade,” as they wanted to make the game more politically correct. The media cheered this on as removing “racist cards” from the game in 2020, but since then, it’s only gotten worse.

As the game went on, WotC introduced “trans and non-binary representation” to the cards in the game. Alesha, Who Smiles At Death, was specifically a card adding a marquee transgender character to the game as the company decided to push mental illness on its players in a game about intense combat and destroying opposing summoners.

Magic: The Gathering even put up a piece of story fiction on the website reiterating the character is her with italics to make sure players knew this was virtue signaling about a man wearing women’s clothing somehow magically becoming a real woman.

Magic doubled down with the planeswalker Niko Aris, who has the look of a mentally ill leftist in addition to the transgender implication of the card.

The biggest controversy for Magic: The Gathering, however, came when the company decided to dip into other settings to produce cards. Wizards of the Coast obtained the license for Lord Of The Rings, and upon making a card set for the game involving Tolkien’s beloved characters, they decided to make changes.

They’re struggling to recover at this point as the game playerbase has dwindled with IcV2 reporting that new Pokemon TCGs are outselling Magic: The Gathering sets, with M:tG now having lost its place as the king of trading card games.

Hasbro financials at the end of 2024 are also painting a dismal picture. With a new core book coming out, D&D should be at its peak with sales surpassing anything in recent years, but we’ve seen that the books are failing to chart even at the level of niche books like Tasha’s Caldron of Everything.

Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming were listed as flat for 2024’s Q3, but in Q4, Magic: The Gathering revenues decreased by 1%. While Magic: The Gathering is said to have been in a slump, it was picked up to be flat because of games like Baldur’s Gate 3 bringing the segment back to zero, according to the report.

This is a bad sign for tabletop gaming as it means it’s diminishing and only being propped up by video game licensing.

The financial reports hardly mention Dungeons & Dragons, lumping it in with “total gaming” in their financials. The failure to speak as to the releases of the new core books means that the game had little to no impact on their revenue—another sign that tabletop gaming is in decline and players passed on this new edition of D&D.

In the Q4, their tabletop gaming is listed as declining by 22% in revenue, odd given the Christmas season and with the new releases of D&D core books.

Again, licensed gaming offset these numbers with an increase of 35%, keeping the company afloat.

These numbers bode ill for the future of Magic: The Gathering and Dungeons & Dragons as indicators are showing players tuning out of these brand franchises of tabletop gaming and getting their entertainment elsewhere.

What do you think of Hasbro's 2024 Q4 Financials?

