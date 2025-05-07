Actress Emma Watson added her name to a growing list of actors that are attempting to normalize transgender ideology and have even promised to push propaganda of it through film and television.

Following the UK Supreme Court ruling that sex is binary, Watson posted a cryptic message to her Instagram Stories. She wrote, “To the person who said they like me best when I am not ranting about politics: I like me best when I am not ignoring fascism.”

READ: 'The Matrix' Actor Joe Pantoliano Contemplates Move To Portugal Over President Donald Trump

Watson has now added her name to an open letter that has been signed by over 1500 individuals that condemns the UK Supreme Court for rightfully noting that sex is binary.

The letter, which was penned by Development Producer Sid Strickland and Script Editor Jack Casey states, “The Supreme Court’s ruling that, under the Equality Act, ‘woman’ is defined by biological sex, states that ‘the concept of sex is binary, a person is either a woman or a man’. We believe the ruling undermines the lived reality and threatens the safety of trans, non-binary, and intersex people living in the UK.”

It goes on to state, “The UK film and television industry is at the forefront of cultural change. In recent years we have come together in response to the Me Too and Black Lives Matter movements to reflect upon our working practices and uplift a broad spectrum of voices in our society. We must now urgently work to ensure that our trans, non-binary, and intersex colleagues, collaborators and audiences are protected from discrimination and harassment in all areas of the industry - whether on set, in a production office, or at a cinema.”

Next, it encourages other British institutions to condemn the UK Supreme Court ruling, “We applaud Equity’s response to the Supreme Court ruling and commitment to its trans members, and call upon our cultural institutions, including Bectu, BAFTA, BFI, Directors UK, Picturehouse, BBC, Writers Guild and Channel 4, to join us in condemning the Supreme Court ruling by using their public platforms to make meaningful commitments to protecting trans, non-binary, and intersex members, talent, and staff from discrimination within their respective organisations.”

Finally, it promises to propagandize transgender ideology through film and television, “Film and television are powerful tools for empathy and education, and we believe passionately in the ability of the screen to change hearts and minds. This is our opportunity to be on the right side of history.”

Watson joins a growing list of well-known actors including Bella Ramsey, Harris Dickinson, Eddie Redmayne, Emma D’Arcy, Hayley Atwell, Neve Campbell, Emma Corrin, and Ncuti Gatwa.

The fact that this list has ballooned from over 400 people to over 1500 people is evidence that those who adhere to this ideology can not be reasoned with as Dr. Edward Feser has observed.

He recently noted, “The ideas and arguments [of wokism] are uniformly bad, but many people remain attached to them anyway, because the main appeal of wokeness is below the level of reason. As I have argued elsewhere, it is fueled by seething envy and ressentiment directed against the natural order of things. These spiritual pathologies make any politics rooted in them especially militant, hateful, and impervious to rational persuasion.”

In order to eradicate it, Feser states, “It should instead be treated the way we treat Nazism, segregationism, and other ideas that are inherently destructive of basic social cohesion – as something to be purged altogether from school curricula, government, and other institutions, as well as from respectable discourse.”

What do you make of Watson adding her name to this letter?

NEXT: Stand-Up Comedian Nate Bargatze Calls Out Disney CEO Bob Iger Says He "Doesn't Care About The Audience"