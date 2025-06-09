Tom Felton, the actor who played Draco Malfoy in the Harry Potter film adaptations, shared that the controversy surrounding J.K. Rowling due to her comments about gender ideology does not impact him.

Speaking to Variety on the red carpet during the Tony Awards on Sunday, Felton was asked, “Does the sort of Twitterverse controversy around J.K. Rowling’s views impact you at all or impact your work in the world at all?”

Felton replied, “No. I can’t say it does. I’m not really that attuned to it.”

“The only thing is that I remind myself is that I’ve been lucky enough to travel the world. Here I am in New York. And I have not seen anything bring the world together more than Potter. And she’s responsible for that so I am incredibly grateful,” he concluded.

READ: Brandon Sanderson Affirms Script Writers Pitch IP Projects To Use The IP As A Skinsuit For Their Own Story

Felton will return to his role as Draco Malfoy for Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. He will make his Broadway debut as an adult Malfoy when the play arrives at New York’s Lyric theater on November 11th. It will have a 19-week run at the theater.

He said of his return, “Being a part of the Harry Potter films has been one of the greatest honors of my life. Joining this production will be a full-circle moment for me.”

Sonia Friedman and Colin Callendar, the play’s producers, commented on Felton’s reprisal of his character describing it as a “cultural moment charged with nostalgia, evolution, and emotion.”

They also added, “We can’t wait to see him inhabit this role once again with the same depth, gravity, and humanity he has always brought to Draco.”

What do you make of Felton’s response?

NEXT: 'Fantastic Four' Producer Affirms Sue Storm Is Leader Of The Fantastic Four