A number of actors including Paapa Essiedu, who was recently announced to play Severus Snape in HBO’s Harry Potter series, as well as Bella Ramsey signed a letter pushing transgender ideology in response to the United Kingdom’s Supreme Court recognizing that sex is binary.

The UK Supreme Court ruled in favor of For Women Scotland earlier this month. In its ruling it declared, “The definition of sex in the EA 2010 makes clear that the concept of sex is binary, a person is either a woman or a man. Persons who share that protected characteristic for the purposes of the group-based rights and protections are persons of the same sex and provisions that refer to protection for women necessarily exclude men. Although the word “biological” does not appear in this definition, the ordinary meaning of those plain and unambiguous words corresponds with the biological characteristics that make an individual a man or a woman. These are assumed to be self-explanatory and to require no further explanation. Men and women are on the face of the definition only differentiated as a grouping by the biology they share with their group.”

Now, in response to this ruling a number of actors have signed a letter to push gender ideology. According to Deadline, the letter was started by Motive Pictures producer Sid Strickland and script editor Jack Casey. It has been signed by the aforementioned Paapa Essiedu and Bella Ramsey as well as Bridgerton’s Nicola Coughlan, The Iron Claw’s Harris Dickinson, Loki director Kate Heron and 400 other individuals.

The letter states, “We the undersigned film and television professionals stand in solidarity with the trans, non-binary and intersex communities who have been impacted by the Supreme Court ruling on April 17. We wish to add our voices to the 2000+ signatories of the Open Letter from UK Writers to the Trans Community published last week and call upon members of our industry and cultural bodies to join us.

“The Supreme Court’s ruling that, under the Equality Act, ‘woman’ is defined by biological sex, states that ‘the concept of sex is binary, a person is either a woman or a man’. We believe the ruling undermines the lived reality and threatens the safety of trans, non-binary and intersex people living in the UK,” it continues. “The Equalities & Human Rights Commission’s interim update on the ruling states that trans women are not permitted access to women’s facilities and trans men are not permitted access to men’s facilities, while further suggesting that trans people may also be excluded from using facilities that correspond to their biological sex. We believe this guidance exposes trans people to embarrassment and harassment, and excludes them from participation in public life.”

The letter goes on to state, “The UK film and television industry is at the forefront of cultural change. In recent years we have come together in response to the Me Too and Black Lives Matter movements to reflect upon our working practices and uplift a broad spectrum of voices in our society. We must now urgently work to ensure that our trans, non-binary, and intersex colleagues, collaborators and audiences are protected from discrimination and harassment in all areas of the industry - whether on set, in a production office, or at a cinema.”

“We applaud Equity’s response to the Supreme Court ruling and commitment to its trans members, and call upon our cultural institutions, including Bectu, BAFTA, BFI, Directors UK, Picturehouse, BBC, Writers Guild and Channel 4, to join us in condemning the Supreme Court ruling by using their public platforms to make meaningful commitments to protecting trans, non-binary, and intersex members, talent, and staff from discrimination within their respective organisations,” it reads.

Finally, it concludes by noting they plan to propagandize people with gender ideology through film and television, “Film and television are powerful tools for empathy and education, and we believe passionately in the ability of the screen to change hearts and minds. This is our opportunity to be on the right side of history.”

What do you make of this letter?

