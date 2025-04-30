Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tex Albritton's avatar
Tex Albritton
May 1, 2025

"Finally, it concludes by noting they plan to propagandize people with gender ideology through film and television..."

Um, "plan to"? They've been doing this degenerate CRAP for YEARS.

The names above, and the "400 other individuals" of their perverse kind, get a sexual kick out of this. One wonders how many of those little punks went to Epstein Island.

Reply
Share
Mr0303's avatar
Mr0303
Apr 30, 2025

It would be funny if Rowling ordered all of them to be fired, but the contracts are likely signed.

Reply
Share
1 reply
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture