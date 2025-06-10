Nick Frost, who was announced back in April that he will play Hagrid in HBO’s upcoming Harry Potter TV series, made it clear he supports body mutilation.

In an interview with The Observer, Frost shared his excitement about playing Hagrid as well as Belch in the How to Train Your Dragon film, “Both projects are in genres that I have loved my whole life, in terms of fantasy and wizards and witchcraft. Especially Harry Potter. It’s like... I’m f***ing Hagrid!”

Later in the interview, Frost made it clear he does not agree with J.K. Rowling and her views on gender ideology. He said, “She’s allowed her opinion and I’m allowed mine, they just don’t align in any way, shape or form.”

He went on to note that he doesn’t know if the issue will overshadow the series, and shared that he does not believe it should be ignored, “But maybe it shouldn’t blow over? We shouldn’t just hope it will go away, because it makes it easier. Maybe we should educate ourselves.”

As for Rowling’s views she recently elucidated them in a post to X when someone questioned if she had more important things to worry about. She wrote, “Than freedom of speech and belief? Than the rights of women and girls to privacy, dignity and safety? Than irreversible procedures performed on vulnerable minors? Than elites and institutions trying to impose a quasi-religious ideology on the rest of society? No.”

Given Rowling makes it clear she opposes “irreversible procedures performed on vulnerable minors” and Frost claims his views do not align in any way with Rowling’s, it’s safe to assume that he does indeed approve of mutilating children.

Ironically, The Observer’s Tim Lewis claimed Frost turned off the comments on his Instagram post announcing his role as Hagrid because of “criticism” from “trans-rights supporters.”

Furthermore, as pop culture critic Mary Morgan pointed out on the Pop Culture Crisis YouTube channel, Frost is indicating he will use his role as Hagrid to push gender ideology in his media appearances.

She said, “So his point is, ‘Yes, I’m excited about the series, but I’m also all too excited to jump into gender discourse, and I don’t think that we should ignore. I think we should pay more attention to this discourse. And if it overshadows the Harry Potter series as a whole, I don’t have a problem with that.’ That’s what he was saying.”

Morgan then called for him to be fired, “And I think just for that comment alone you should just be fired.”

She explained, “You shouldn’t be given the slap on the wrist. You shouldn’t be given the leeway at this stage in the game, knowing how big of an opportunity this is. Shut up and be grateful. Stop causing problems.”

Morgan is correct and as Dr. Edward Feser notes the promotion of gender ideology and wokism should “be treated the way we treat Nazism, segregationsim, and other ideas that are inherently destructive of basic social cohesion - as something to be purged altogether from school curricula, government, and other institutions, as well as from respectable discourse. The state, therefore, not only should not favor it, but should not even be neutral about it. Rather, governments ought to actively work to extirpate wokeness from any and all institutions over which they have any power of influence.”

It’s not hard to see that corporations should be doing the same and thus actors like Nick Frost promoting this objective evil should indeed be censored at the very least.

