Laran Mithras
Jul 30Edited

Ford is a freak. Freaks say freak things.

The pendulum hasn't swung back yet; it is merely slowing at its leftward limit. And when it swings back, the currently left-weighted pendulum will be shattered.

God has a plan for America. We will be a gift to God at the end. Much clean-up required.

What Ford hopes for is a "breather" or a pause to catch our collective breaths and become accustomed to the degeneracy his tribe pushes. Sorry, Ford. Not gonna happen. We're done with you and yours.

