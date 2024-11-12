Matt Fresh, an editor and writer at Hard Drive, tore off his mask after he made a public call to hire more women, so-called transgender, and LGBTQ individuals for the outlet.

Over on BlueSky, Fresh responded to a post from Doctor Strange writer C. Robert Cargill who claimed that a war on women is taking place.

Cargill wrote, “To my fellow dude creatives: The war on women people said wasn’t happening is f***ing happening out in the open. The culture war is raging, but WE ARE THE CULTURE.

He added, “Follow women creatives. Promote women. Produce their work. Hire them for your projects and rooms. Women can’t win this one alone.”

In response to this post, Fresh made a call to hire new writers based on their identity.

He wrote, “We're always looking for new writers at Hard Drive and specifically I'd love to get more female, trans and LGBT writers on board that can write funny articles that speak to those groups experiences in gaming, entertainment and online culture. So pitch if you're funny.”

A couple of minutes later, he then attacked anyone participating in GamerGate.

He wrote, “I've been made aware that GamerGate losers have seen my posts here and shared it with Grummz on Twitter so hopefully they see this as well and share it with him.”

“You are worthless human beings, you don't have lives worth living, you are in fact Nazis and you should kill yourselves,” Fresh added.

From there, he shared an image of Indiana Jones punching a Nazi.

He did not stop there. He claimed that right wingers, of which many are Christian, lack empathy and introspection.

He wrote, “A lot of people think that conservatives cannot make good art but that's just not true. Clint Eastwood made great films, Mel Gibson made great films, John Ford made great films.

“Great art is born from empathy, and introspection. It's just that most right wingers lack those qualities completely,” he posted.

Former World of Warcraft Team Lead Mark Kern aka Grummz initially exposed Fresh’s posts warning gamers of his and Hard Drive’s agenda, “Popular gaming parody site, Hard Drive, is now engaging in unlawful hiring practices, focusing on female, trans and LGBTQ+ writers.”

“Editor Matt Fresh believes everyone on X is a Nazi, and has deleted all his posts here,” he continued. “If you've been following Hard Drive, you should know about how it is completely dominated by wokies.”

“Vote accordingly with your clicks and wallets,” Grummz advised.

As noted by Grummz, Fresh seemingly described a significant portion of anyone using Elon Musk’s X as a Nazi.

He wrote, “I don't want people on here that care more about follower count than meaningful engagement, they're part of what ruined Twitter even before the Nazis showed up.”

