Happy Gilmore 2 Is Based With Masculine Messaging
I never thought I’d say this about any Netflix film let alone an Adam Sandler Happy Gilmore nostalgia bait, but it was pretty good and the messaging was actually positive about men for once.
I never thought I’d say this about any Netflix film let alone an Adam Sandler Happy Gilmore nostalgia bait, but it was pretty good and the messaging was actually positive about men for once.
No posts
Big Bear always said that Sandler is a solid dude.
I certainly hope so. I'll be seeing the movie soon.
I know we're all hoping that this era of pandering to hateful activism ends. It's a horrible disaster, based on envy, vengeance and pretense. It helps absolutely no one.