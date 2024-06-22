Fandom Pulse

Vulkan
Jun 24, 2024

I signed up immediately to the Steam group that shows you what games have used SBI. I suggest everyone does the same (if they use Steam of course.)

R. H. Snow
Jul 3, 2024

The Halo Theme is epic and it is a daily listen when I'm writing fight scenes. The absolute beauty and visceral emotion it invokes will live long after the Arbiters of Everything are gone.

