by Jack Dunn

In a recent interview, legendary Halo composer Marty O'Donnell said that fear is the big driving factor for forced DEI in games. This proves what gamers have long suspected, and some like Kim Belair of Sweet Baby Inc. have openly admitted to, that special interest groups use intimidation tactics to force companies to insert DEI into games.

In an interview, Marty O'Donnell says that we keep seeing “go woke go broke” happen over and over. He says that the DEI that’s being forced into games isn’t about diversity, equity, and inclusion but is essentially a codeword for a Marxist worldview of power structures, with many catchwords like colonization and decolonization being injected into conversations about DEI. Fandom Pulse readers will recall that Sweet Baby Inc.’s Kim Belair has been exposed explaining the method she uses to force bosses at game studios to censor, alter, and diversify games by terrifying them.

Halo composer Marty O'Donnell says that game developers should focus on telling a good story, making a good game, and doing something that is emotionally compelling and fun for people instead of trying to check off DEI check boxes. When asked whether DEI ever came up during career in the gaming business he said: "We’ve had our share of, I guess I would have to say, diverse characters, but it wasn’t because we needed to make sure there was a certain percentage of you know ‘fill in the blank’. It was because these were like either great actors or this was going to be a great character. It was never part of discussions to make sure characters reflect society, which is a creatively dampening way of approaching things. Fans are rejecting games not necessarily because of DEI being pushed, sure they don’t like being preached to, but basically these are not good products, it’s not fun to play, it is not interesting, there’s not good stories. I saw it starting to come in last few years of video games industry.”

When asked why video game companies keep forcing DEI into games Marty O'Donnell explained: “When I was on directors boards and when I interacted with the higher ups at Bungie and Microsoft, there is a lot of fear. There is fear that you are going to get on the wrong side of some special interest groups who can be very loud and very annoying, so let’s placate those people I don’t think in my experience that these are deeply held believes.”

This confirms that the terrorism tactics from the likes of Kim Belair from Sweet Baby Inc. and similar companies and activist groups are working, video game companies are intimidated into conceding more an more ground to their whims.

In a scathing critique of video game executives, the Halo composer added: “You have to understand that, especially in the big companies, the C-suite and the executives, all they are doing is looking at the bottom line. I honestly think a lot of these people are empty suits. They don’t actually have core values, so they adopt the core values of the moment to make sure they are on the ‘right’ side so they don’t get any sort of backlash. That’s an indictment against the people who end up running these companies. I have rarely come across any leaders having a strong moral character, they go the way the wind blows. They also haven’t created anything, they’re not producers, artists or entertainers.”

Don’t ever be preached to by video game companies again. They have no morals. Let us know in the comments what you think.