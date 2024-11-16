Today is the twentieth anniversary of Half-Life 2. To celebrate, Valve Software has released an update combining the award-winning first-person shooter with its two expansions and adding support for Steam Workshop. A feature that allows user-created mods to be played directly in the game.

Additionally, the update includes numerous updates to the game, including graphical improvements, bug fixes, and three hours of developer commentary. As with Half-Life’s anniversary last year, Valve partnered with Secret Tape to produce a two-hour documentary chronicling the game’s development.

While known now mostly for their game distribution platform, Steam, Valve Software’s games are widely acclaimed for their rich storytelling and quality gameplay. Half-Life 2 was pivotal in cementing Valve’s position as a high-quality studio and creating the game distribution system used by millions of gamers. Half-Life 2 was one of the first games sold on the platform, and even the retail copies required an active Steam account to play.

In celebration of the 20th anniversary, Valve is letting users obtain the game for free until November 18th. Visit the anniversary webpage for more information: https://www.half-life.com/en/halflife2/20th

by ShadowOfHassen

