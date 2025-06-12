Zoe Saldaña, known for he role as Gamora in the Guardians of the Galaxy films and Neytiri in Avatar, claims that her inanimate Oscar Statue that she won for Best Supporting Actress in Emilia Perez is “gender fluid.”

Speaking to People during the red carpet of The Walt Disney Company’s next animated film Elio, Saldana was asked where she keeps her Oscar for winning Best Supporting Actress. She answered, “We have it in my office and my Oscar is gender fluid.”

People’s Bailey Richards and Alex Cramer also shared that Saldana informed them that she also described the statue as “trans” and it “goes by they/them.”

Saldana’s comments should not be surprising. Back in 2019, she claimed she was raising her three sons in a “gender neutral environment.” She told US Weekly, “We have a very gender-neutral environment where my husband participates in a lot of tasks that were normally given to women and vice versa.”

She added, “I get to do a lot of male things, which is, I don’t know, put the TV together, fix things that break. We’re sort of a very gender-fluid household. I think it’s important to raise boys in that environment, and girls as well.”

Additionally, her husband took her last name when they got married in 2013. She said, “He liked it. He wanted to really represent being a part of my family and represent my father’s legacy. He respected the fact that he didn’t want me to have to give up my name just because that’s the norm.”

Saldana is also a supporter of other woke causes. In 2020 Saldana apologized for not being black enough to portray Nina Simone in the 2016 biopic Nina.

Speaking to Steven Canals, Saldana shared that she “should have never played Nina.”

She continued, “I should have done everything in my power with the leverage I had ten years ago. I should have tried everything in power to cast a black woman to play an exceptional black woman.”

Later in the interview she said, “And with that said, I’m sorry, I am so sorry, because I love her music. It wasn’t enough she made it enough, but with that said she’s one of our giants. Somebody else should have stepped up. Somebody else should tell her story. I’m besotted that Nina Simone, her story hasn’t been like a global f***ing impact when we’re taking her music for car commercials and I’m taking her image, her story and I think I’m ok to tell it.”

In 2021 she called for the defunding of police. She wrote on Instagram, “There are no words for this unimaginable loss. Ma’Khia Bryant was a 16 year old girl who loved doing her hair. She enjoyed doing tik tok videos. She was an honor roll student.”

“She called the police for help,” Saldana continued. “Instead of helping her, they shot her four times. #sayhername #justiceformakhiabryant #defundthepolice.”

Bryant was shot after a police officer witnessed her pin another female wearing in pink against the hood of a vehicle and then slashing at her with a knife.

What do you make of Saldana’s comments?

