Grand Theft Auto VI has been on sale for nine days, and the people attached to it have spent much of that time insulting the customers. A voice actor from the last game called concerned fans idiots. An actress from this one has had old comments about men resurface. The publisher confirmed it cut features that defined the series since 2001. The pattern around the biggest launch in gaming is a studio and its talent talking down to the audience that paid for it.

Start with Ned Luke, the voice of Michael in Grand Theft Auto V. In an interview with Dexerto’s Fall Damage show, published November 27, he responded to a viewer who said he had no interest in GTA VI because Rockstar went woke. Luke addressed the viewer by username: “Okay, Borg, whatever you say, you don’t interest me.” He then reduced the entire objection to one question: “What is woke? Woke. Oh, why? Because they got a female protagonist.” He called the people who object “idiots,” said “That girl is so badass,” and told the viewer Lucia is “more badass than you could ever dream of being.”

Luke has done this before. In January 2024, after the first trailer, he told IGN that people complaining about Rockstar going woke were “clowns.” Three years later the insult is different and the response is the same. He treats one viewer’s comment as the position of every fan with a concern, and then answers a complaint nobody serious is making. Players have not objected that Lucia is a woman. The objections that went viral this month concern what the game does with her and with the man she is paired with.

Just The News documented those objections. Clips of Jason renovating a home and running errands for Lucia spread across social media, along with memes titled “Grand Theft Errands VI” and “Grand Feminist Auto.” Some users reported that the game blocks shooting political activist characters and shooting inside gay bars, which departs from a series known for letting players do anything. Luke’s answer to all of it is a speech about how tough Lucia is.

Rockstar’s own words add to the concern. After the Netflix extended look, Rockstar North’s Rob Nelson told IGN that the studio has to be careful with satire in GTA VI because specific political issues and memes date fast. The franchise built its name by mocking every side with no caution at all. Its developer now describes a careful approach. A fan who sees a careful Grand Theft Auto and a protagonist who sends her partner on errands is describing a change the studio itself has acknowledged.

The removed features are the clearest example. Newsweek reported on November 19 that GTA VI dropped the ability to hire prostitutes, an optional feature in every main entry from Grand Theft Auto III in 2001 through the last release. Rockstar gave Shacknews a statement: “Many aspects of previous titles are not present in GTAVI.” Reddit users called the removal “no sense at all” and said sex workers were “an iconic feature in the franchise.” Another wrote: “It’s supposed to be an unhinged game where anything can happen.” A third shared a screenshot of the new flower-sending option with the caption “They removed Prostitutes and added this.” Rockstar did not say why those aspects were cut beyond focusing on the main story.

Then there is the cast. Lexie Shoaibi confirmed on November 19 that she provides voice and motion capture for Mandy, the character Jason visits during the Pipework mission to collect rent. During a November 22 livestream with Hasan Piker, she said she spent about 10 days on the game and played minor parts, including a bank teller and a woman with a gun. Clips of her past remarks about men resurfaced soon after. In one she said: “I want the male loneliness epidemic to be real. What do you mean it’s not real?” In another: “If your conception of me is that I hate all straight men you are correct.” In a third: “If man is made in God’s image why would I believe in God? I would never believe in a man.” Reports also say she told women to remove “terrible white men” from their lives and that she doesn’t respect male athletes.

The remarks are her own words, and the audience for Grand Theft Auto VI is overwhelmingly male. Streamer Asmongold reacted on November 23, calling the comments “misandrist” and “racist” and questioning Rockstar’s casting. His point went to the studio’s standards: “You have people like her that are saying this shit that are getting big roles and big opportunities like this.” Other users on X made the same comparison, arguing that a man who said similar things about women would be fired. Rockstar has issued no statement. Shoaibi has not responded to the resurfaced clips. She has spoken about the attention her role brought her, calling her new fame “bittersweet” because of fake accounts impersonating her.

Each of these stories is small by itself. A voice actor gave an interview, an actress with a minor role had old videos resurface, and a studio cut an optional feature. Together they show how the people behind the game treat the fans who care about it. One names them as idiots, one holds views on men that a large part of the audience finds hostile, and the publisher cut a series staple while telling players it wanted to focus on the story. Not one of them has addressed what fans actually asked: whether Grand Theft Auto VI is still the unrestricted, irreverent game they waited thirteen years for.

Fans who raised that question deserve a real answer from Rockstar, and so far the only response has come from a man who is not on the development team. Will the studio give them one?