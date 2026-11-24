Grand Theft Auto VI holds a Metacritic critic score of 99 from 152 reviews. Not one of them is mixed or negative. The user score for the same game sits near 5.6 out of 10 on more than 100,000 ratings. Reporting from the first days puts about 46% of those ratings as positive and 43% as negative. Metacritic’s own label for that result is “mixed or average.” It is the widest gap between critics and players the site has recorded for a major release.

The money is not the problem. Take-Two announced that GTA VI passed the entire theatrical gross of Avengers: Endgame within 24 hours. Sensor Tower estimated about 19 million copies and $1.84 billion in sales by the morning of launch day. Those are analyst and company figures, and the numbers are huge. What has gone wrong is the verdict of the people who played it, and a franchise that lives on word of mouth over a decade of play depends on that verdict.

The complaints are consistent, and they match what Fandom Pulse expected from the footage Rockstar showed. Players describe long stretches of driving, listening to conversations and finishing mundane tasks. Posts collected by GuruGamer describe missions that amount to mini-games or chores in place of the freeform crime sprees the series built its name on. Even the critics noted the structure. Dot Esports’ review roundup says some reviewers take issue with long conversations during missions and with supporting characters who distract from the central relationship. Its roundup calls the 30 frames per second lock, with no 60 fps option even on PS5 Pro, the single most common criticism. Fandom Pulse’s reading of the loop is a pick-up-and-deliver game stitched to a relationship sim. Players spend their evenings ferrying people and objects around Vice City and then managing a partner’s mood. The game that made Rockstar’s name handed them a stolen car and an hour to wreck a city.

The relationship sits at the center, and it is where the audience and the critics part ways. Kotaku’s review says the pair would carry the game across the finish line even if the rest did not work. That was the line critics rewarded. Players are objecting to the same line. Reviews quoted by Kotaku call the game “unskippable boyfriend simulator scenes.” Video Games Chronicle reports that many negative reviews describe a “relationship simulator” built around keeping Lucia happy. Fandom Pulse’s view is that GTA VI is coded female in its structure. Its engine is intimacy, upkeep and emotional management, which is the opposite of the male-coded power fantasy the series sold for twenty-five years. Rockstar says the romance is optional. Players say the story scenes are not.

The content rules sharpen the same complaint. Jesse James Rose, the actor who plays Cygnus, a nonbinary museum curator in Vice City, said Rockstar assured them “players would not be able to inflict violence against my character.” Rose said the reason was to mitigate anti-trans violence. NowThis and other outlets reported it. Fandom Pulse has not confirmed it in play, and the report concerns one named character. Players say it is a first for the series, which has let them shoot nearly everyone else on screen.

The history shows how Rockstar got here. In 2022 the new-generation release of GTA V quietly removed trans caricatures and related voice lines after an open letter from Out Making Games. Bloomberg’s Jason Schreier later reported that Rockstar had asked GTA VI’s writers to be “less crude toward transgender people and other minorities.” The series built its name on satire that hit every group equally. A rule that protects one character from the sandbox breaks the premise for players who bought it to have no rules.

The review-bombing label hides most of this. Outlets including Kotaku, TheGamer and Video Games Chronicle have used it, and some of their evidence is real. Metacritic removed fake user reviews before launch and applied its usual wait of at least 36 hours before user ratings opened. Some zero-score reviewers said they had not played. GTA fans retaliated against Zelda fans by dropping zeros on Ocarina of Time. Video Games Chronicle called some of the zeros suspicious.

That evidence covers a slice, and a slice does not produce a 43% negative share across more than 100,000 ratings. Fandom Pulse’s view is that GTA VI is not being review bombed in any sense that changes the conclusion. The people rating it low are the people who bought it, and they cite the frame rate, the bugs, the PS5 crashes, the errands, the tone and the relationship. The favorable evidence is also real. The PlayStation Store rating sits around 4.8 out of 5 and the Xbox Store near 4.9. Gadget Review noted that early storefront ratings arrived before launch with no proof the raters had played. Metacritic’s own sample is much larger, and it is the one dropping.

Rockstar spent thirteen years building a product that nearly every critic loved and that a large share of its own fans did not want. If the audience Rockstar spent twenty-five years training says it is no longer making Grand Theft Auto, who decides what Grand Theft Auto is?