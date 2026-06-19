Rockstar Games confirmed today that Grand Theft Auto VI pre-orders open June 25 on PlayStation and Xbox digital storefronts, with the game locked in for a November 19, 2026 release on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. No PC version has been announced. Pricing will be revealed when pre-orders go live, with speculation running at $79.99 to $99.99. The announcement came alongside the game’s official cover art, which is dominated by purple and pink tones throughout.

That color choice is not accidental, and the gaming community has noticed.