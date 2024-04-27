Hard R, Stellar Blade Screenshot X

By Serena Strauss

With PlayStation's Stellar Blade body-shaming backlash facing Sony and manufactured racism from DIE provocateurs has come to a fever point, now it appears that Mark Kern, also known as Grummz, has released a play-by-play thread on how the fans and real gamers can get Sony back on track and supporting players.

Grummz X post on Stellar Blade

The first few steps Mark Kern remarks on are to reach out to the creator of Stellar Blade, developer Shift Up, and the studio Second Eve Studio and remind them that you appreciate his work and the stances that they are taking on anti-censorship.

Grummz X post on Stellar Blade

RELATED: Diversity Buster ‘deidetected.com’ Lanches As Games Curator Kabrutus Speaks Out on DEI in Gaming

Kern emphasizes the importance of being well-mannered and respectful, even when addressing the issue of his apparent shadow banning on X and other social media platforms. The staff Steller Blade don't need angry babies shouting at social media types; a cool head and disappointment in the actions of X/Twitter is all that's needed.

Grummz X post on Stellar Blade

Kern also reminds people that the Asian culture is slightly different than ours so emails, though needed, may not be the most preferable. In addition to emails, he suggests writing handwritten notes to the creators telling them they support their AAA game. This will give the makers of Steller Blade even more encouragement and appreciate our cause in the most direct way.

Grummz X post on Stellar Blade

RELATED: Is Sony Colluding With IGN & Kotaku Over Stellar Blade’s Hard R To Manufacture Controversy?

The next few steps go directly at Sony and the PlayStation. Kern recommends that when you go after Sony, you go after them via social media, their most prominent soap box. Starting the #FreeStellarBlade and targeting Sony directly with other mature games which have released uncensored; such as Balders Gate 3 (infamous for literally letting you have sex with a bear) and Cyberpunk, 2077 (which allowed body modification to an extreme).

He provides the telephone number for PlayStation and Sony, so that you can give them a piece of their mind. As always, Kern would like for gamers to be a polite but firm group when dealing with Sony's social media.

Additionally, Kern advises canceling PlayStation Plus subscriptions to send a strong message to Sony, even if it occurs digitally after day one. He suggests purchasing physical copies of Stellar Blade instead of digital copies; reminding Sony that #FreeStellarBlade is the reason behind these actions and urging Shift Up to revert Steller Blade to its original state.

RELATED: Jack Webb Offended By Stellar Blade’s Sexy Eve, Laments Lack Of Scantily Clad Males

This will really send a message to Sony that this kind of censorship, even digitally and after day one, will not be tolerated.

Grummz X post on Stellar Blade

Grummz X post on Stellar Blade

Last, but not least, Kern supports spreading the word across the Internet to every gaming content creator you know and follow about the stand up to censorship. Sign and pass the petition that is being used to tell Sony that a great game as Steller Blade shouldn't be attacked or censored for appeasement of these DIE dunderheads and their nocuous, manufactured outrage.

Kern as stated that, while online petitions don't care much weight in Asian markets, the plan of printing out the signatures and sending them directly to Sony and Shift Up will send a clear message of support for Steller Blade.

Grummz X post on Stellar Blade

Grummz X post on Stellar Blade

RELATED: BlizzCon 2024 Canceled As Blizzard Rumored To Be Losing Massive Amounts Of Money On Conventions

Mark Kern reminds everyone also that this worked with World of Warcraft when, with over 200,000 signatures, the petition to revive the Nostalrius private server after a Blizzard cease and desist, gained traction and saved the servers.

Grummz X post on Stellar Blade

Movie fans and gamers have also used their fan revolts to change things in different media. One of the more famous fan revolts was when the initial Sonic The Hedgehog movie was going to be released with an awful design for Sonic and the fans rallied on social media to force Sega and Paramount to change the design for, what was, the better.

This is a chance for gamers and players alike to make a positive impact on the landscape of gaming. While it's easy to dismiss Steller Blade and its controversial cause because "it's just boobs," the real course of action is standing against boardroom DIE bureaucracies in gaming companies from editing our entertainment and hobby into a faux puritanical, chained husk of former gaming glory; smothered in Day 1 censorship patches and manufactured racism.

You can sign the 'Save Stellar Blade' petition here: https://www.change.org/p/free-stellar-blade

NEXT: Battlestate Games Faces Backlash After “The Unheard Edition” Of Escape From Tarkov Is Revealed