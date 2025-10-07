Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Laran Mithras's avatar
Laran Mithras
Oct 7

Remember some of us have been saying the eventual end-tactic of a leftist is ALWAYS violence. They want us dead: it is their natural resting point. "Kill all who disagree."

Some people in the back still haven't gotten the memo... but not many.

What do communists do when they take power? They start shooting people.

Reply
Share
Cyborgjustice's avatar
Cyborgjustice
Oct 7

Pony Elite is another heartless goblin. K-Med isn’t much better since he encourages this inhuman behavior.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture