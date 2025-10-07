Former World of Warcraft Team Lead Mark Kern aka Grummz has called for the arrest of an individual who appears to be inciting violence against him and calling for his assassination.

Kern shared his speculation that Sony and its subsidiary Sucker Punch are coordinating with various influences and media outlets as part of “a massive co-ordinated PR push to rehabilitate the image of [Ghost of Yotei] and [Sucker Punch].”

He added, “They don’t want you thinking about how the lead VA is Antifa, or how a senior dev was mocking Charlie Kirk’s death and punching ‘nazis.’”

“Journalists and shills never mention these very big issues that exploded just 3 weeks ago, because they secretly agree with that political violence. They attack everybody that doesn’t support the game with strawman arguments, because they absolutely do not want to engage you on your real points, the celebration of assassinations and political violence.”

In response to this, X user K-Med posted, “I’d say that someone should sue Mark Kern, but then he’d start a GoFundMe for his legal fees and end up vacationing with SmashJT and his AI wife.”

X user ThinkTones then appeared to call for the assassination of Kern, “I think Mark should tour college campuses and spread hate speech outdoors, sitting in plain view.”

This comment comes less than a month after TPUSA founder Charlie Kirk was assassinated while speaking at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah as part of the first stop on his American Comeback Tour.

Grummz responded to this apparent call for violence against him by writing on X, “This is why I don’t give a f**k anymore about them. When they want you dead for talking about videogames, they’ve automatically lost the argument. Arrest them all.”

Grummz is correct that this individual should be investigated and in all likelihood arrested for incitement to violence, which is not only immoral, but illegal.

18 U.S. Code § 373 clearly states, “Whoever, with intent that another person engage in conduct constituting a felony that has as an element the use, attempted use, or threatened use of physical force against property or against the person of another in violation of the laws of the United States, and under circumstances strongly corroborative of that intent, solicits, commands, induces, or otherwise endeavors to persuade such other person to engage in such conduct, shall be imprisoned not more than one-half the maximum term of imprisonment or (notwithstanding section 3571) fined not more than one-half of the maximum fine prescribed for the punishment of the crime solicited, or both; or if the crime solicited is punishable by life imprisonment or death, shall be imprisoned for not more than twenty years.”

On top of this individual being arrested, he should also be banned from X given he’s using Violent Speech, which is defined by X as “Content that threatens, incites, glorifies, or expresses desire for violence or harm.”

X notes, “We prohibit Violent Speech that we consider high in severity and likelihood of harm. Such content must be removed and subsequent violations may result in the account being placed in read-only mode or suspended.”

Additionally, as Christians we should pray for this individual that Christ softens his heart and he repents and accepts the Gospel. Christ teaches us, “But I say to you, love your enemies, and pray for those who persecute you, that you may be children of your heavenly Father, for he makes his sun rise on the bad and the good, and causes rain to fall on the just and the unjust.”

