Greg Street, the founder of Fantastic Pixel Castle, announced the studio, which was developing an MMO codenamed Ghost, will shut down later this month after NetEase pulled funding.

In a post to LinkedIn, Street shared, “Fantastic Pixel Castle will close its doors on Nov 17. While there is still a chance we can secure funding after that date, it will depend on how much of the team remains. While we’d love to make our game, our first priority is to help our developers find employment, whether that’s at indie studio Fantastic Pixel Castle 2.0, or at many of the other fine (and hopefully stable) game and tech companies out there.”

The announcement around three weeks after Street announced that Fantastic Pixel Castle would no longer be a first party studio within NetEase. He shared on LinkedIn at the time, “I wanted to share the news that Fantastic Pixel Castle’s time as a first party studio within NetEase Games is coming to an end. NetEase Games has been very gracious and supportive of looking for another publisher for our game. However, in the current market environment very few deals are getting made for any game, let alone something on the scale of an MMORPG.”

As for Ghost, the company aimed “to bring back as central pillars of the MMO experience both playing with friends and building a community. We want to bring back the chance to impact the world around you.”

The game’s world puts players in the role of apocalypse survivor as he works to explore a number of broken worlds and rebuild the world. The idea was to allow players to head into the shards, go on adventures, battle monsters, and then return to help build up a growing civilization and experience how the city evolves based on your choices as well as other players.

The game had planned to allow players to take on more than a dozen different classes with ways to unlock and earn some of the classes in-game.

