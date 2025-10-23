DC Comics has been pushing the same incredible identity politics as they have in recent years, now putting a transgender Green Lantern into Green Lantern Dark #7.

While the comic industry continues its momentous collapse with publishers going out of business and books being canceled at alarming rates, DC Comics is continuing with the same identity politics drivel that got them into this mess to begin with in their books.

Green Lantern in particular has been a hotbed of a title for pushing the SJW agenda in recent years. It started with hiring race baiter N.K. Jemisin is to do her own iteration of the character with a book called Green Lantern: Far Sector, in which she introduced a random black woman who also happened to be bisexual into the universe. The entire concept was clearly chosen to push diversity and not much else in a nonsensical slog of a graphic novel that didn’t tie to much of the rest of the DC Universe.

After this, DC Comics went back to Alan Scott: Green Lantern, the original character to bear the name, to turn him into a homosexual romance novel, complete with the character trolling for male hookers on the docks and full-on guy-on-guy scenes.

While fans are hailing the Absolute DC Universe as the answer to DC’s identity politics problems, DC also introduced a new Green Lantern for the universe. And surprise, it’s not Alan Scott or Hal Jordan, but another quirky black woman.

The pattern is clear in what they want to do with these characters across the board, and the same extreme leftists are writing most titles and controlling the lines with zero pushback from editorial in replacing characters and making them into these identity politics pieces.

Now, in the Green Lantern Dark series, which is thankfully ending with its issue #7, DC Comics has taken Green Lantern to the next step, turning a lantern transgender.

The story started at the end of issue #6. where we see

As this “little moth” character struggles with the idea of being worthy of being a Green Lantern, the man pretending to be a woman on the right who holds the torch gives his backstory on how he came to his mental illness, letting the boy know he was the “firstborn son of a great prince.”

He explains how he turned himself into a woman, something far too many DC Comics writers appear to be doing at this point in the company’s history.

Writer Tate Brombal, who has a rainbow icon in his profile on BlueSky, posted about the book coming to an end.

At the end of his thread, he says he hopes this makes the world burn a little brighter.

DC Comics writer and a man pretending to be a woman who goes by Jadzia Axelrod chimed in on the thread to tell him he “crushed it.”

What do you think about Green Lantern going trans? Leave a comment and let us know.

