Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Patrick Abbott's avatar
Patrick Abbott
Jun 22, 2025

Great to have you aboard!

Reply
Share
1 reply by Fandom Pulse
Lagartigo9's avatar
Lagartigo9
Jun 26, 2025

Appreciate the sale. I did manage to purchase all three so soon as 4th of July week gets here, I will begin reading.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture