Grand Theft Auto V streamer Matthew Judge maligned Charlie Kirk as racist just hours after Kirk was assassinated at a Turning Point USA event on the campus of Utah Valley University.

Judge posted on X, “Every positive post about Charlie Kirk is either ignorance of who he was or support of who he was, and it’s scary I can tell which.”

“Among endless things, he was a proponent of the ‘great replacement theory’, the racist idea that immigration is a plot to replace white people,” he added.

In a subsequent post, he responded to a strawman argument he made up, “‘Matt, I can’t believe you, a guy in love with a Latina, didn’t like one of the most hate-filled bigots of all time.’ Are you crazy? He built his career on inspiring hate. I didn’t say he deserved to die, I said it’s morbidly ironic he reaped what he sowed.”

In another post, he made his accusation against Kirk explicit:

Millions unjustly die every year: *Sleeps* The most prominent racist of our age dies unjustly: "THIS IS A TRAGEDY! A FATHER! A HUMAN LIFE! THE GUY HELPING GET RID OF THE MINORITIES...Wait no… HE WAS MARRIED!" Go back to sleep or put the mask back on. The acting isn’t landing.

As numerous people pointed out to Judge, the theory is not a theory at all. In fact, Vice President Joe Biden said in 2015, “An influx of immigrants... will make white people an absolute minority in the U.S. and the country will be less... white by 2017... fewer than 50% of the people in America from then and on will be white European stock. That's not a bad thing. That's a source of our strength.”

Michael Knowles also defined it back in 2022 writing on X, “it's the idea that Democrats are using immigration policy to change the demographics of the United States in a way that would seem to help them politically.”

He then went on to mock the idea that its a conspiracy theory sharing ample pieces of evidence:

He also pointed to commentary from MSNBC host Joe Scarborough.

