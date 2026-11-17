Geoff Keighley announced the nominees for The Game Awards 2026 on Tuesday morning in a livestream. Rockstar’s Grand Theft Auto VI leads the field with eight nominations. The game is not out. It launches Thursday, November 19, two days after the nominations were read, and no reviews had been published when the list came out. A game the public has never touched is up for Game of the Year, Best Narrative, Best Performance and five more awards, and that tells you what this show is for.

Grand Theft Auto VI is up for:

Game of the Year, against 007 First Light, Control Resonant, Phantom Blade Zero, Resident Evil Requiem and The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time

Best Game Direction

Best Narrative

Best Art Direction

Best Score & Music

Best Audio Design

Best Performance, for Manni L. Perez

Best Action/Adventure Game

That covers nearly every category a story-driven action game could fit into. Nintendo is the most-nominated publisher with twelve nominations across its lineup, which makes GTA VI the biggest single title on the board. The nominees come from a jury of about 160 media outlets, and winners are chosen later by that jury with a smaller fan vote layered in. The nominations were locked before the game reached the public.

The 2026 cutoff is commercial availability by 9 p.m. Pacific on Friday, November 20, and GTA VI lands a day before it. The cutoff arrives just in time for the biggest game of the year, and the nominations arrive before anyone can play it.

By GTA Intel’s reconstruction of last year’s calendar, first-round jury nominations closed on November 4, more than two weeks before this launch. Rockstar has not said who received early copies, and neither has Keighley. Alanah Pearce, a former games journalist, pointed out earlier this year that Rockstar North’s co-head has said a full playthrough can run past 80 hours, which leaves jurors very little room to finish it and vote. The nominations arrived anyway, in eight categories. A few jurors with early access judged the whole game in time, or the rest of the jury nominated on reputation and marketing. Either way, the nominations come from hype and are not a verdict on the game.

Look at the six Game of the Year nominees. 007 First Light, Control Resonant, Grand Theft Auto VI, Phantom Blade Zero, Resident Evil Requiem and The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time are all big-budget productions from major publishers or well-funded studios. One of the six is a remake. Nintendo’s twelve nominations and Capcom’s multiple entries sit next to a Rockstar game nobody has played.

The independent games get their own categories. Big Walk, Cairn, Denshattack!, Mewgenics and Mina the Hollower are up for Best Independent Game, and Mewgenics and Slay the Spire 2 also appear in the strategy category. The top prize, the one that sells the show, goes to a big name.

The show’s history makes the reading easy. It launched with financial backing from Sony, Microsoft, Nintendo and several large publishers. Critics have complained for years that the ceremony treats trailers and sponsor segments as the main event and the awards as filler. Keighley has described the job as “a balancing act.” He has argued that the announcements bring in the audience that makes the awards visible, and that games sell off the show. That is a marketing platform describing itself, and it explains why a game with a hundred-million-dollar campaign gets eight chances at a trophy.

Trailer slots reportedly cost up to $1 million. After the 2023 show, Windows Central complained about sponsored segments that were not labeled as ads. The Escapist wrote that so many trailers were squeezed in that acceptance speeches were cut short, and some did not air. The publishers buying that airtime are the same companies whose games fill the nominee lists.

Highguard shows how it works. The 2025 show closed with it, in the slot usually kept for the biggest surprise, and Keighley picked it himself. The reveal drew a dislike ratio of about ten to one on YouTube. The game launched on January 26, Wildlight laid off most of its staff within weeks, and servers closed on March 12. The studio’s website and LinkedIn page then went offline. A game that played well in front of Keighley got the biggest stage in the industry. It never played well in front of the people who actually play games.

Side Scrollers launched the Real Game Awards as an alternative and retired it after two shows. The top membership tier cost $1,337 a year, according to Destructoid’s report, and the retirement announcement went out without refund instructions, a mistake Craig Kristimas admitted. The idea behind the show was sound. The execution was not.

Fandom Pulse is going to carry that idea forward under our own banner. Our subscribers will vote, with no separate fee. We will comb through what people are playing, and independent games that are popular on Steam will get on the ballot, so that games built around mechanics and interesting concepts get their due. Categories and dates are coming soon: [CATEGORIES], [NOMINATION DATES], [VOTING DATES].

Game of the Year: 007 First Light, Control Resonant, Grand Theft Auto VI, Phantom Blade Zero, Resident Evil Requiem, The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time

Best Game Direction: Control Resonant, Grand Theft Auto VI, Phantom Blade Zero, Pragmata, Resident Evil Requiem

Best Narrative: 007 First Light, Control Resonant, Grand Theft Auto VI, Resident Evil Requiem, The Blood of Dawnwalker

Best Art Direction: Control Resonant, Grand Theft Auto VI, Mouse: P.I. For Hire, Phantom Blade Zero, The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time

Best Score & Music: Ace Combat 8: Wings of Theve, Grand Theft Auto VI, Mixtape, Phantom Blade Zero, The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time

Best Audio Design: Ace Combat 8: Wings of Theve, Control Resonant, Grand Theft Auto VI, Resident Evil Requiem, Star Wars: Galactic Racer

Best Performance: Angela Sant’Albano (Resident Evil Requiem), Liam McIntyre (Marvel’s Wolverine), Manni L. Perez (Grand Theft Auto VI), Patrick Gibson (007 First Light), Rahul Kohli (Saros)

Games for Impact: Big Walk, Cairn, Forever Ago, Life is Strange: Reunion, lily’s world XD, Mixtape

Best Ongoing Game: Arc Raiders, Final Fantasy XIV, Fortnite, No Man’s Sky, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

Best Community Support: Crimson Desert, Helldivers 2, No Man’s Sky, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Warframe

Best Independent Game: Big Walk, Cairn, Denshattack!, Mewgenics, Mina the Hollower

Best Debut Indie Game: Dressmaker, Esoteric Ebb, Orbitals, Replaced, Silver Pines

Best Mobile Game: Arknights: Endfield, Monster Hunter Outlanders, Neverness to Everness, Pokémon Champions, Where Winds Meet

Best VR/AR Game: Forefront, Into the Radius 2, Little Nightmares VR: Altered Echoes, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Empire City, Thief VR: Legacy of Shadow

Best Action Game: Ace Combat 8: Wings of Theve, Gears of War: E-Day, Onimusha: Way of the Sword, Phantom Blade Zero, Saros

Best Action/Adventure Game: 007 First Light, Control Resonant, Grand Theft Auto VI, Pragmata, Resident Evil Requiem, The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time

Best RPG: Final Fantasy Resonance, Fire Emblem Fortune’s Weave, Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection, The Blood of Dawnwalker, Trails in the Sky 2nd Chapter

Best Fighting Game: 2XKO, Avatar Legends: The Fighting Game, Invincible VS, Marvel Tōkon: Fighting Souls, My Hero Academia: All’s Justice

Best Family Game: Big Walk, Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight, Nintendo Switch Sports Resort, Pokémon Pokopia, Yoshi and the Mysterious Book

Best Sim/Strategy Game: Mewgenics, Planet Zoo 2, Pokémon Pokopia, Slay the Spire 2, Star Wars Zero Company

Best Sports/Racing Game: EA Sports FC 27, Forza Horizon 6, Nintendo Switch Sports Resort, Screamer, Star Wars: Galactic Racer

Best Multiplayer Game: Big Walk, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4, Gears of War: E-Day, Marathon, Mecha Chameleon, Orbitals

Best Adaptation: Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2, Fallout (Season 2), Mortal Kombat II, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, Resident Evil

Most Anticipated Game: Fable, Final Fantasy VII Revelation, God of War Laufey, Resident Evil Veronica, The Witcher 4

Innovation in Accessibility: Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced, Forza Horizon 6, Gears of War: E-Day, Marvel’s Wolverine, Rhythm Heaven Groove

Best Esports Game: Counter-Strike 2, DOTA 2, League of Legends, Mobile Legends: Bang Bang, Valorant

Best Esports Athlete: Chovy (Gen.G), Donk (Team Spirit), Erde (LOUD), Yatoro (Team Spirit), ZywOo (Team Vitality)

Best Esports Team: Gen.G (League of Legends), LOUD (Valorant), Team Falcons (Counter-Strike 2), Team Falcons (Rocket League), Team Spirit (DOTA 2), Team Vitality (Counter-Strike 2)

Content Creator of the Year: CDawg, Cellbit, iShowSpeed, LilSimsie, OhnePixel

Best User Creation: A Dream of Silence: Revamped (Baldur’s Gate 3), Create Aeronautics (Minecraft), Nopixel V (Grand Theft Auto Online), Star Wars Droid Tycoon (Fortnite), TTK Testing (Roblox)