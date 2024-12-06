Fandom Pulse

Randolph
Dec 6, 2024

Ok so first things first GTA5 and or GTA Online is not supposed to be a political platform, so all of the thoughts of all the employees that have nothing to do with the game, should not be allowed to be posted on any GTA platform period end of discussion. Any employee who has voiced their personal opinion in regards to race, sex, political agenda or anything that is not game specifically related should be terminated. If the personal voices of these employees expresses the views of the business of Rockstar Games then please let us know so we can make the conscience decision to stop supporting your games.

BatJoker
Dec 9, 2024

Either Rockstar needs to fire those "DEI" hires or get their game absolutely blasted into oblivion. If the 2nd happens, this will be a MAJOR EVENT in gaming history.

