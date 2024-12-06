Employees of Rockstar Games have publicly wished death on supporters of Donald Trump while also publicly advocating for grooming children.

In an expose by YouTuber Endymion, he revealed numerous Rockstar Games employees’ sinister comments and agenda.

First, he pointed to Alicia Powers Lee, a senior Talent Acquisition Specialist at Rockstar Games based on her LinkedIn account, responded to a post from Bernie Sanders on her now-deleted account on X wishing for the death of Donald Trump and his family.

Sanders wrote, “If Mr. Trump’s plan to repeal the estate tax is enacted, his family and his cabinet nominees would receive a tax break of up to $9 billion.”

Lee responded, “A fair price were they to all drop dead.”

Another Rockstar Games employee, Max C., an Associate Production Coordinator, reposted a post from Amir Satvat, a Business Development Director at Tencent Games, claiming that Gamergate 2.0 were criticizing video game employees for being “diversity hires, being told they were only hired for their appearance and as eye candy, and even having doctored media created with their faces on offensive and inappropriate content.”

Another Rockstar Games employee, a man who is pretending to be a woman named Vivianne Langdon, a Senior Tools Programmer, is a supporter of transgenderism.

Endymion detailed that back in 2019, he posted on X, “Sorry lovely humans of Twitter, but I'm not going to be using this website anymore. If you can be suspended for calling a terf a terf, but calling a trans woman a male is ok, Twitter obviously hates trans people.”

Langdon also called for those who oppose the evil of transgenderism to be reported and banned from Twitter.

Austin Roorda, a Senior Production Coordinator at Rockstar Games, is also a supporter of the evil that is transgenderism.

He reposted a meme that states, “Repost this is Trans people are welcome and safe with you.”

In another post he wrote, “Not seeing garbage sponsored posts from grifters, rage-baiters, and right wing stooges every other post is so nice man wtf pure bliss.”

Finally, Endymion shared details about Craig Grassie, a Talent Acquisition Specialist at Rockstar Games.

Endymion shared posts from Grassie’s now deleted account on X where he wrote, “Are you f***ing serius? This isn’t a step-by-step guide for children. Why do you think they’re being taught that sex SHOULD be pleasurable? If they find themselves in a situation similar to what’s described, isn’t it important for them to recognize that it SHOULD be pleasurable?”

In other posts, Grassie wrote, “Please explain why a child ‘needs a mum and dad’ over two same-sex parents.”

He added, “And the need for a mum and dad outweighs every other need the child might have?”

Still, in another he wrote, “Just making sure I could say with authority that the Tories are homophobic [redacted]. Thanks for the confirmation.”

He also spammed rainbow and transgender flags in response to a post from the Scottish Family Party on how to make babies.

What do you make of all of these Rockstar Games employees and their comments?

