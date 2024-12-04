Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Patrick Abbott's avatar
Patrick Abbott
Dec 4, 2024

Yep. I have some complaints against Amazon, but without Amazon we would never made it anywhere close where we are now.

Reply
Share
Michael K Pate's avatar
Michael K Pate
Dec 5, 2024

I looked through Amazon's Financials as a Non-Expert:

"AWS segment sales increased 19% year-over-year to $27.5 billion."

I think Amazon would be fine if everyone canceled Amazon Prime, but I'll keep mine.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture