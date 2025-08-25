Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
ShootyBear's avatar
ShootyBear
Aug 25

Interesting how Pride is one of the 7 deadly sins. And there they are touting it and celebrating it.

Reply
Share
Laran Mithras's avatar
Laran Mithras
Aug 25

There is indeed a shaking beginning. Much change coming.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture