The Internet is not just a tool. It has become a mirror for the self and what it reflects is not flattering. It is a carnival of vice, a cathedral of narcissism, and a sewer of spiritual rot. And because we have refused to govern ourselves, we now find ourselves governed by algorithms, surveillance regimes, and digital inquisitions.

This is judgment. God's judgement.

He is shaking the foundations. Tim or "Harmful Opinions" on YouTube recently laid out a dystopian roadmap that reads like speculative fiction written by an autistic Calvinist. He imagines a future where Real ID systems track not only what you say online, but what you don’t.

Imagine this: A man tries to maintain a digital alibi by posting pictures of his cat while hiding his political thoughts in encrypted corners. But the system notices. The man's posting patterns shift during political unrest. He is flagged. His contacts are flagged. And the machine rolls on.

Some might dismiss this as paranoia, of course, but I would argue it is simply the logical conclusion of a culture that has outsourced virtue to code. We did not want to discipline our children, so now the state disciplines us. We did not want to teach our sons to be men, so now the system teaches them to be compliant. We did not want to raise our daughters in modesty, so now they raise themselves on OnlyFans. And then we act surprised when the Internet becomes a place where teenage girls aspire to commodify themselves before they can legally drive.

This is not the fault of the system. It is the fault of parents. It is the fault of pastors and priests who refused to preach the whole counsel of God. It is the fault of fathers who traded their birthright for a timeshare and a Netflix subscription. If we lived in a world where people governed themselves, then you know good and well they would keep their children off the Internet. Not because the government said so, but because they feared God.

An anecdote: I once sent an article to an editor I respected. It didn’t get posted. A few days later, I followed up and he apologized. He said he had been busy with his newborn son. Gracefully I told him to take his time. Only later I thought that this was the most radical thing a man can do in this age.

Here I was submitting a silly article to a journal thinking I'm promoting some deep-thunk essay to the masses, meanwhile a friend of mine was casually bringing another child into the world and raising that child in the faith. In reality, his fatherhood is the most significant way one can declare war on the spirit of the age: it means one has chosen life where the rest of the world seeks death. It means one has stake in the future while everyone else is tearing it down.

Jesus said the meek shall inherit the earth. And nowadays I understand that more clearly than ever. The proud are busy burning everything to the ground, some even labeling themselves with “Pride” as if it invokes dignity. Meanwhile, the meek are busy building things in secret. They do not broadcast their virtue; they embody it. And when the smoke clears, it will be the fathers, the mothers, the faithful, and the quiet who remain.

For the day of the Lord will come like a thief in the night. The revolution will not be televised. It will not announced by the news or by trending topics, but revealed in the aftermath, when the scaffolding of self-worship collapses and only what was built on covenant remains.

So govern yourselves. Or be governed. But do not pretend you were not warned.

