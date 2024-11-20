Fandom Pulse

Patrick Abbott
Nov 20, 2024

Wow. Some people are so broken. These people would rightfully roll there eyes at someone who is upset about a Muslim or Arab character in a story. But because they have been taught to hate one group, they shall hate.

