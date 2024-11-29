David Jaffe, the director of the original God of War and Twisted Metal games, defended Avowed Art Director Matt Hansen.

In a recent video uploaded to his YouTube channel, that appears to be cut together clips of a recent livestream, Jaffe appeared to respond to a person in the chat, and read their comment, “Avowed dev said they’re making the game really woke to upset Elon and Grummz.”

He then shared his thoughts, “I know what you’re talking about, Eddie. I know the Art Director was basically pushing back because Elon got upset and Grummz got upset that there are g*d forbid pronouns that you can select or maybe not even select in Avowed.”

“So the Art Director got pissed off and the community manager shut her account down. The game’s almost done so I don’t really know, that may have just been sort of a pissy kind of statement,” he continued.

Next, Jaffe said, “And I agree, Morgan, when you say, ‘Oh my g*d, again with this. I know, but it is the news of the day. This is sort of what happens in the gaming world. We’re still talking games. I’m still playing lots of games. We’re still doing game design discussions. But these are the people that are influencing something. Don’t know why. Don’t know why, but they are.”

READ: 'God Of War' Director David Jaffe Appears To Admit To Abusing His Child

What actually happened is that it was discovered based on recent previews of the game that the game features pronouns.

While discussing the game’s various menus, YouTuber Force Gaming pulled up one of them and revealed that the game had pronouns in it that are being included in games in an attempt to normalize gender ideology, which Pope Francis calls the “worst danger of our time.”

Grummz reacted to this writing on X, “I’m drawing a line. I'm rejecting any game that has pronouns in it (and you grammar nazis know what I mean, stop being stupid).”

He explained, “I don't care if the game is good. A message must be sent. Pronouns promote the woke mind virus and gamers must send a clear message.”

READ: Former 'World of Warcraft' Developer Admits To Trying To Push Pronoun Selector In Character Creator

Elon Musk replied to Grummz writing, “Having pronouns in a fantasy video game is utterly unacceptable.”

Matt Hansen, Avowed’s Art Director reacted to Musk’s comments on BlueSky writing, “Sickos.jpg. I wanted to badly to make him mad with my game, and I cannot believe it actually happened.”

He then threatened, “just wait until you see the default, you said little s**t.”

READ: Rumor: 'Mortal Kombat 1' Expansion Sells Poorly, Warner Bros. Scrapping DLC Plans

Furthermore, Hansen detailed that he would “petition” for pronouns in every single game he works on moving forward.

It was then discovered that Matt Hansen had been advocating for discriminating against white people in posts made over the past four years.

First, as discovered by Hypnotic, Hansen wrote in 2020 on X, “Reminder to Black artists out there who are looking for portfolio reviews or job advice: my DMs are open, and you will always have my priority. We got too many crusty white dudes in this field, please let me help you replace me one day - I want to go back to living in the woods.”

READ: CD Projekt Red Senior Experience Designer Appears To Mock Gamer Over Concerns That 'The Witcher 4' Will Push DEI Agenda

It was also discovered in March 2024 that he Hansen shared his discriminatory beliefs in response to Elon Musk rebuking Global Head of Marketing for Xbox Kelly Lombardi who wrote on X, “Raise your hand if you’re not a white man and you buy video games.”

She added, “(No hate to white dudes, it’s just another day in the gaming industry that minorities have to fight to prove they exist).”

Musk reacted to Lombardi’s comments on X writing, “It should not be acceptable for any company in the gaming industry to be racist & sexist against ‘white guys.’”

READ: Xbox And Obsidian's 'Avowed' Promoted With Disordered LGBTQ+ Tag On Steam

Hansen responded to Elon on BlueSky. He wrote, “Oh, Elon, you sweet summer child, this will only embolden me, you sad sack of s**t.”

Musk has since reacted to these comments from Hansen. He wrote, “He is confessing to illegal behavior. Won’t end well for him.”

READ: Ubisoft Insider Alleges That Company Wants Steam To Remove Concurrent Player Counts To Hide Its Failures

Furthermore, he also contacted Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella. Microsoft is the parent company of Xbox and Avowed developer Obsidian Entertainment.

Musk wrote, “Um, Satya Nadella, this is illegal …”

Not only did Musk chime in, but so did Obsidian Entertainment’s former co-owner Chris Avellone.

Avellone called for any individual who did not get a job in Obsidian’s art department over the last couple of years should sue the company for “discrimination in hiring.”

He wrote on X, “Based on recent news, if you were rejected from an art position at Obsidian in the past few years, call a lawyer – discrimination in hiring, esp for a Microsoft studio, can ensure you don’t need to apply for a job ever again.”

“And it shouldn’t cost you a cent to initiate legal action – the lawyers will know what the case is worth, and they'll do the heavy lifting,” he continued.

READ: 'Unknown 9: Awakening' Casting Director Is A Woke DEI Activist!

He added, “This has nothing to do with my personal politics, but I believe strongly that hiring discrimination for any reason isn't something the industry should tolerate. I hope you agree.”

He was also questioned, “Does being rejected automatically make it discrimination?”

He replied, “No, but based on recent events, there's a case to be made even if the rejection may have been valid - that validity needs to be examined by the courts because of the recent annoucements, and Obsidian would need to show proof of the validity of the rejection.”

What do you make of Jaffe’s defense of Avowed and Matt Hansen? Become a paid member to leave a comment and let us know.

NEXT: 'God Of War' Director David Jaffe Blames YouTube Grifters For Killing 'Dragon Age: The Veilguard' And Compares Transgenderism To Being Black