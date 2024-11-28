'God Of War' Director David Jaffe Blames YouTube Grifters For Killing 'Dragon Age: The Veilguard' And Compares Transgenderism To Being Black
David Jaffe, the director of God of War and Twisted Metal, blamed so-called YouTube grifters for killing Dragon Age: The Veilguard and wildly compared the inclusion of gender ideology to race specifically being black.
Fandom Pulse is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
In a video uploaded to his YouTube channel, which appears to be a clip from a livestream, Jaffe answered a viewer question about the gaming community ruining the game.
He said, “When you say the gaming community ruined this game’s success, I don’t think that’s entirely fair, but I think there is a lot of truth to it.”
READ: Bloomberg Writer Deletes Post Attempting To Own The "Chuds" About 'Dragon Age: The Veilguard's' Player Counts
He later added, “Really, at this point, all that that gaming community that you’re talking about has done is that they’ve made it so-. They’ve actually made games worse, which is what they say they’re trying to not do.”
Jaffe explained, “Because they have the charismatic grifters that make the videos that for whatever reason people respond to. People who haven’t played this game will hate it just because they’re sort of told to hate it.”
“And so what does EA do next time? They don’t make Stellar Blade. They just continue to sort of, you know, vanilla the f**k out of everything they work on and make sure that no one’s going to have anything to complain about,” he said.
Jaffe then addressed the major backlash to the game pushing transgender ideology. He said, “They straight up ask you if you want transgender game options 1 hour in. You select yes or no. So all the people b****ing invite it into their game.”
Then referencing the character of Taash, Jaffe said, “I don’t even know what it asked, but this character apparently is the barv trans character and so far there’s nothing-. To me that’s the equivalent of saying do you want black people in your game. We have a button that’ll get the blacks out. That’s the equivalent of it. But if that’s what you’re saying. I didn’t even know that’s what they were asking.”
READ: New 'Dragon Age: The Veilguard' Clip Shows Isabela Do Push-Ups As Punishment For Misgendering Qunari Character Taash
Next, Jaffe admitted that the Barv scene is terrible, “The only thing I’ve come across so far-. And again, I’ve seen that cut scene it’s terribly written and performed, the Barv thing. But the only thing I’ve even come across so far is when you’re talking to characters and one of your multiple options is you can romance a character who is the same sex as your character. ANd you can just be like, ‘Oh, no thanks.’ You’re like Chad and SNL. It’s like, ‘Ah, no thanks.’ You know, if that’s not what you’re into.”
He then returned to blaming YouTubers for the game’s failure, “The grifters who hate woke still streamed the game and played it to finish grifting how bad the game was. So, yeah, they didn’t like it, but played it for views and ad revenue equals grift, yeah.”
What do you make of Jaffe’s claims? Become a paid member to leave a comment and let us know.
NEXT: 'Dragon Age: The Veilguard' Accused Of Hating "White People Openly"
I didn't avoid Veilguard because a youtuber told me to avoid it. I avoided it because youtubers I agree with warned me about all the woke BS in the game. I will not purchase any product or watch any show that promotes woke garbage.
Why should I care that mentally ill idiots are mad at me and calling me names for refusing to participate in their irritating delusions?
The companies that have hired these woke idiots will either realize they messed up and clean house or go bankrupt. Their choice. I am voting with my wallet and will only spend my money and time with the people making good games, good books and good shows.
We're not a vocal minority, David Jaffe. How can we tank a game if we're a minority? Do you mean that a minority of people can make the majority stop buying a game? If YOUR ideology was in the majority, what WE said wouldn't amount to jack-squat.
"trans" is a mental illness. It WAS classified as a mental disorder. If you take a step back and think logically... someone who thinks he or she is the opposite of what their chromosomes are IS a mental problem... it's no different than a myriad of other things that are still (thankfully) classified and treated as mental illness.
Anyone who supports the "trans" ideology is sadistic and enabling the mutilation of human beings for their own personal gratification. It is a cult of death and should be handled as such. Anyone who attempts to "trans" a minor should be jailed for child abuse and sexual exploitation of a minor.
What boggles MY mind is how gays and lesbians don't completely bury "trans". It erases their sexual preference (not specifically, just superficially) and claims that same-sex attraction is not real...
I'm sick of it all. Sick enough that most, if not all, modern games have no place in my collection. I'm done. You've closed my wallet for good. The RARE title (Space Marine 2) I do buy is an exception, not the rule. :)
Have fun going broke, you woke idiots.