User's avatar
Brian Hall's avatar
Brian Hall
Nov 28, 2024

I didn't avoid Veilguard because a youtuber told me to avoid it. I avoided it because youtubers I agree with warned me about all the woke BS in the game. I will not purchase any product or watch any show that promotes woke garbage.

Why should I care that mentally ill idiots are mad at me and calling me names for refusing to participate in their irritating delusions?

The companies that have hired these woke idiots will either realize they messed up and clean house or go bankrupt. Their choice. I am voting with my wallet and will only spend my money and time with the people making good games, good books and good shows.

1 reply
James Taylor's avatar
James Taylor
Nov 29, 2024

We're not a vocal minority, David Jaffe. How can we tank a game if we're a minority? Do you mean that a minority of people can make the majority stop buying a game? If YOUR ideology was in the majority, what WE said wouldn't amount to jack-squat.

"trans" is a mental illness. It WAS classified as a mental disorder. If you take a step back and think logically... someone who thinks he or she is the opposite of what their chromosomes are IS a mental problem... it's no different than a myriad of other things that are still (thankfully) classified and treated as mental illness.

Anyone who supports the "trans" ideology is sadistic and enabling the mutilation of human beings for their own personal gratification. It is a cult of death and should be handled as such. Anyone who attempts to "trans" a minor should be jailed for child abuse and sexual exploitation of a minor.

What boggles MY mind is how gays and lesbians don't completely bury "trans". It erases their sexual preference (not specifically, just superficially) and claims that same-sex attraction is not real...

I'm sick of it all. Sick enough that most, if not all, modern games have no place in my collection. I'm done. You've closed my wallet for good. The RARE title (Space Marine 2) I do buy is an exception, not the rule. :)

Have fun going broke, you woke idiots.

