David Jaffe, the director of God of War and Twisted Metal, blamed so-called YouTube grifters for killing Dragon Age: The Veilguard and wildly compared the inclusion of gender ideology to race specifically being black.

In a video uploaded to his YouTube channel, which appears to be a clip from a livestream, Jaffe answered a viewer question about the gaming community ruining the game.

He said, “When you say the gaming community ruined this game’s success, I don’t think that’s entirely fair, but I think there is a lot of truth to it.”

He later added, “Really, at this point, all that that gaming community that you’re talking about has done is that they’ve made it so-. They’ve actually made games worse, which is what they say they’re trying to not do.”

Jaffe explained, “Because they have the charismatic grifters that make the videos that for whatever reason people respond to. People who haven’t played this game will hate it just because they’re sort of told to hate it.”

“And so what does EA do next time? They don’t make Stellar Blade. They just continue to sort of, you know, vanilla the f**k out of everything they work on and make sure that no one’s going to have anything to complain about,” he said.

Jaffe then addressed the major backlash to the game pushing transgender ideology. He said, “They straight up ask you if you want transgender game options 1 hour in. You select yes or no. So all the people b****ing invite it into their game.”

Then referencing the character of Taash, Jaffe said, “I don’t even know what it asked, but this character apparently is the barv trans character and so far there’s nothing-. To me that’s the equivalent of saying do you want black people in your game. We have a button that’ll get the blacks out. That’s the equivalent of it. But if that’s what you’re saying. I didn’t even know that’s what they were asking.”

Next, Jaffe admitted that the Barv scene is terrible, “The only thing I’ve come across so far-. And again, I’ve seen that cut scene it’s terribly written and performed, the Barv thing. But the only thing I’ve even come across so far is when you’re talking to characters and one of your multiple options is you can romance a character who is the same sex as your character. ANd you can just be like, ‘Oh, no thanks.’ You’re like Chad and SNL. It’s like, ‘Ah, no thanks.’ You know, if that’s not what you’re into.”

He then returned to blaming YouTubers for the game’s failure, “The grifters who hate woke still streamed the game and played it to finish grifting how bad the game was. So, yeah, they didn’t like it, but played it for views and ad revenue equals grift, yeah.”

