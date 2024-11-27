David Jaffe, known for directing God of War and Twisted Metal, recently admitted he abuses his child.

In a recent post to X, Jaffe wrote, “ 95% of the gaming community is great. Most people who game are delightful. But there's a vocal minority that I've had it up to here with. So this is for them...”

In the accompanying video, Jaffe stated, “I go on those shows, I put in a lot of time. Don’t get me wrong, they pay me. And I’d go on them for free and I have gone on them for free, but I put a lot of time and energy into it.”

“You know what, b***h, I’ll tell you what, you want to come at me with your f***ing half-baked, barely baked opinion of the trans community then you f***ing walk half a block in my f***ing shoes,” he continued. “I got a gay brother. I had a gay uncle. I have a trans son. I’ve been around the block as an ally with these wonderful people. You don’t know s**t. You don’t know s**t.”

“And I’m sick of hearing about you people picking on the trans community. ‘You need to mental health.’ F**k you, motherf***er! You’re a mental health problem. You’re my mental health problem. How about that?”

He then concluded, “Boy, I’ll tell ya what. If I could take a f***ing T-shot to get rid of you, trust me, I’d be right there every g*ddamn week taking the T-shot if I could get rid of my mental health problem, which is your f***ing ignorance.”

Jaffe previously posted on X back in 2020, “My son was born a girl but identifies as male so he is a trans male. He has gender dysphoria and is choosing to live life as the male he feels he truly is. Of course, he still has a womb and if one day he chooses to use it to carry a baby in it, I will be one proud grandpa.”

Bishop Michael Burbidge in his A Catechesis on the Human and Gender Ideology letter instructs parents with children who might be suffering from gender dysphoria, “In difficult circumstances, parents are often tempted to think-or are made to feel-that their Catholic faith is at odds with what is good for their child. In fact, authentic love for their children is always aligned with the truth. In the case of gender dysphoria, this means recognizing that happiness and peace will not be found in rejecting the truth of the human person and the human body. Thus parents must resist simplistic solutions presented by advocates of gender ideology and strive to discover and address the real reasons for their children's pain and unhappiness. They should seek out trustworthy clinicians for sound counsel. Meeting with other parents who have been through similar trials also can be a source of strength and support.”

He adds, “Under no circumstances should parents seek ‘gender-affirming’ therapy for their children, as it is fundamentally incompatible with the truth of the human person. They should not seek, encourage, or approve any counseling or medical procedures that would confirm mistaken understandings of human sexuality and identity, or lead to (often irreversible) bodily mutilation.”

Finally, he concludes, “Trusting God, parents need to be confident that a child's ultimate happiness lies in accepting the body as God's gift and discovering his or her true identity as a son or daughter of God.”

Catholic League President Bill Donohue also makes it abundantly clear that transitioning children is “child abuse.”

He detailed, “The message to children is: a boy can be a girl, and vice versa. Making this choice, they are told, is not something abnormal, it’s just ‘a little different.’ Moreover, it can be ‘fun’ to reject your sex and pretend that you belong to the opposite sex.

Donohue added, “This needs to be called out for what it is: child abuse. Anyone who is even remotely knowledgeable about what sex transitioning entails—the physical and psychological problems that boys and girls experience are multiple—knows how pernicious this process is.”

Furthermore, Texas Governor Greg Abbott detailed in a letter published in February 2022 that “the Office of the Attorney General has now confirmed in the enclosed opinion that a number of so-called ‘sex change’ procedures constitute child abuse under existing Texas law.”

He later added, “As OAG Opinion No. KP-0401 makes clear, it is already against the law to subject Texas children to a wide variety of elective procedures for gender transitioning, including reassignment surgeries that can cause sterilization, mastectomies, removals of otherwise healthy body parts, and administration of puberty-blocking drugs or supraphysiologic doses of testosterone or estrogen".”

Texas Governor Greg Abbott speaking at the grand opening of Buc-ee's travel center in Luling, Texas, United States. Photo Credit: Larry D. Moore, CC BY 4.0 <https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0>, via Wikimedia Commons

