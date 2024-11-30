God of War creator David Jaffe had a total melt down and spazz out after he was roasted by YouTuber Vara Dark.

Dark roasted Jaffe in a recent video upload covering Fandom Pulse’s article where Jaffe blamed so-called YouTube grifters for killing Dragon Age: The Veilguard and compared transgenderism to being black.

She said, “Jaffe is salty average people can take to social media and voice their opinions and he is getting angry that companies may start actually listening to gamers after the multiple failures they’ve had over the years. And, now, of course, he’s blaming YouTube grifters for killing Dragon Age: The Veilguard when it simply was a trash game.”

Later in the video, Dark noted she has a history with Jaffe. She said, “He made a video about me in the past, which I couldn’t help but laugh at because of how ridiculous he sounded. He made this video because I said Alyssa Mercante making jokes about the Trump attempted assassination wasn’t funny and how David here said that he thought it was kind of suspicious and might have been staged and that wasn’t cool.”

“But he whipped out a book about the WWE and Vince McMahon and said, ‘Oh, there’s a lot of information about Trump in here and how he’s good at understanding an audience and entertaining a crowd.’ But that’s literally anyone in life. Let’s be honest,” she continued. “And every single political candidate is just trying to convince you to vote for them. Trump is just extremely good at it. But at the end of the day every single politician is like this. But instead he decides to single out Trump, which is just absurd.”

“He also said oh! he’s older than me so he knows more about politics than I do and that I should ‘Go f**k myself.’ So the one interaction I guess, we’ll call it, wasn’t very great. But I’m one of the grifters he’s calling out even though his definition of a grifter is someone sitting online making videos talking about a game when he’s literally doing the same exact thing,” Dark added.

Jaffe completely melted down in a video response to Dark. First, he responded to Dark’s comments about the book.

He said, “There’s a book, I had the author on my show. It’s called RingMaster. And it’s a great book. There is an entire chapter about the relationship between sex creep offenders. Some of the s**t he’s alleged to have done, Vince McMahon and Donald Trump.”

“Him and Vince McMahon have a close relationship, they talk a lot, and he breaks it down into how Vince McMahon’s tactics of building up an audience and staging things and Kayfabe, which again look into it, is being, according to the author, replicated as Trump was the President, ran for President, and ran for President again,” he added.

Jaffe then condescendingly said, “Just read a little bit. You’ve got to do the research, lady. I didn’t just pull out some rando book on the WWE. I pulled out a book about the f***ing thing I was speaking about.”

“And do I think Trump’s assassination was staged? I don’t know,” he said. “But I’ll make a deal with you. If you think that’s beyond the pale and hard to believe, I don’t know, then you guys talking about, hell, go back to Barack Obama not being a citizen. You guys talking about kids going to school and coming home a different sex.”

“Do you really want to go toe-to-toe with which political party, Vara, offers up a trough of horses**t. Who’s got the most horses**t? I mean you’re not educated enough. You’re not bright enough, Vara, to talk to me. Or to talk about what I talk about. You’re just not,” Jaffe spazzed.

Next, Jaffe took issue with Dark’s comments about how she defined grifters, “Is that my definition of a grifter? Where are you getting that, Vara Dark, from? Again, Vara, I’m going to give you a little bit of an education, here.”

“‘Jaffe’s definition of a grifter is literally sitting online talking about games. You don’t believe me? Not a problem.’ Vara Dark here, with all the facts.”

After playing an unfunny clip attempting to mock Vara, Jaffe said, “I’ve never defined grifter as that. A grifter is someone who makes money off people by lying to them. That’s what they do. A grifter is not someone who sits in front of a camera and talks about video games, Vara Dark.”

He then whined, “You just don’t know how to do this. You don’t know how to do this. You are in that chair, Vara, because of your hair, and your face, and your gender. And that’s fine by the way. There’s no problem with that. I don’t deny anyone making money and building an audience off the things that they’ve got. But let’s be clear so far my encounters with you online, you’re a mental lightweight. And that’s fine. People have all kinds of. You know what I’m bad at, Vara? I’m bad at math, man.”

Making it clear his entire video is projection, Jaffe then shared an example showing how much of a mental lightweight he is, “If I was like in NASA and they were like, ‘Oh s**t! The space station’s going to explode. Everybody, we can only solve this by looking at the blueprints and the math and the geometry, I don’t f***ing know. Within five minutes they’d be like Jaffe go get the coffee. It’s not for you.’ That’s okay. They’re right.”

“Your voice could literally get Putin to back out of the Ukraine. Ukraine. The Ukraine. The Ukraine was a boy band from the 80s. Ukraine. You have about as much mental capacity as a spider that I killed in my shower this morning. It’s the g*ddamn truth, Vara,” he concluded.

