God of War creator David Jaffe seemingly admitted he’s a woke activist.

Jaffe’s apparent admission came in response to Fandom Pulse co-owner Jon Del Arroz noting that Kingdom Come: Deliverance II Creative Director Daniel Vavra was bragging that Jaffe was playing the game.

Vavra posted on X, “So I am watching David Jaffe (creator of the OG God of War that I liked a lot) playing KCD, then I check the messages, and there is a message from guess who? :)”

Del Arroz reacted to this post and wrote, “Corporate sellout Daniel Vavra now bragging that woke activist David Jaffe is loving Kingdom Come: Deliverance II. JDA was right again. This was all an organized psyop against gamers. Do you see it now?”

In response to this Jaffe wrote, “Just for 100% clarity: are you saying- in a public space- stating as fact that I am engaged in an organized psyop against gamers?”

Then in a back and forth with X user NRhomele, who asked, “Just for 100% clarity: are you a woke activist?”, Jaffe wrote, “It would not surprise me if I were but give me the definition and I will let you know.”

In another post, he added, “I mean, I believe in leftist/progressive causes and I post a lot online about it; attended a few marches. If that makes me an activist then 100%.”

What do you make of Jaffe seemingly admitting he’s a woke activist?

