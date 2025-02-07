'God Of War' Creator David Jaffe Seemingly Admits He's A Woke Activist
God of War creator David Jaffe seemingly admitted he’s a woke activist.
Jaffe’s apparent admission came in response to Fandom Pulse co-owner Jon Del Arroz noting that Kingdom Come: Deliverance II Creative Director Daniel Vavra was bragging that Jaffe was playing the game.
Vavra posted on X, “So I am watching David Jaffe (creator of the OG God of War that I liked a lot) playing KCD, then I check the messages, and there is a message from guess who? :)”
Del Arroz reacted to this post and wrote, “Corporate sellout Daniel Vavra now bragging that woke activist David Jaffe is loving Kingdom Come: Deliverance II. JDA was right again. This was all an organized psyop against gamers. Do you see it now?”
In response to this Jaffe wrote, “Just for 100% clarity: are you saying- in a public space- stating as fact that I am engaged in an organized psyop against gamers?”
Then in a back and forth with X user NRhomele, who asked, “Just for 100% clarity: are you a woke activist?”, Jaffe wrote, “It would not surprise me if I were but give me the definition and I will let you know.”
In another post, he added, “I mean, I believe in leftist/progressive causes and I post a lot online about it; attended a few marches. If that makes me an activist then 100%.”
What do you make of Jaffe seemingly admitting he’s a woke activist?
He is a woke activist. He lost his child to the alphabet ideology. Vavra clawing for support from SJWs is peak lolcow.