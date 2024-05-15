Gina Carano Speaking at San Diego Comic Con 2025

by Jack Dunn

The legal dispute between Gina Carano, the star in Disney's The Mandalorian, and the Walt Disney Company is heating up, with Carano responding to Disney's motion to dismiss her lawsuit regarding her termination. In Gina Carano’s response to have her claim dismissed, her lawyer cited The Stars Entwined science fiction writer Jon Del Arroz’ April 23 article for PJ Media titled “Disney World Turns Park Into Drag Show for Kids With Transgender Snow White Character.”

In the article Jon Del Arroz writes that: “Disney is ramping up the grooming operations at their Walt Disney World park in Florida. In 2022, the company announced that it wouldn't consider gender when casting for different characters in the park, which sparked backlash from responsible parents as they didn't want Disney World to turn into a drag show for kids.”

Jon Del Arroz reported on a video that surfaced of a biological man dressed as the Evil Queen from Snow White during a character meet-and-greet dinner at Walt Disney World. This dinner experience, known for its steep price tag of over $300 for a family, offers the chance for children to interact with their favorite characters. Jon Del Arroz pointed out that Disney was clearly using the occasion to promote transgenderism among children.

That was also Disney's first instance of casting a man in a specifically female role within one of their parks. While a character known as Bippidi previously held the non-gendered role of Fairy Godmother Apprentice, the portrayal of the Evil Queen involved casting a man to depict a woman.

Carano, known for her role as Cara Dune, was terminated by Disney in February 2021 due to an Instagram post drawing parallels between the treatment of political conservatives and the Holocaust. This event followed a series of controversies stemming from Carano's social media activity, where she voiced opinions against COVID-19 restrictions, questioned the legitimacy of the 2020 election, and expressed views on trans rights.

Gina Carano has filed a lawsuit against Disney and Lucasfilm, alleging wrongful termination and discrimination. The suit contends that Carano was treated disparately compared to her male counterparts who also shared political views on social media. Moreover, Gina Carano accuses Disney of terminating her based on her political beliefs, a move she argues infringes upon her rights to free speech and equal treatment under the law.

Gina Carano’s lawyer, while referring to Jon Del Arroz’s article, makes the argument that: “Disney may have a protected interest in selecting a male to play the role of the Evil Queen from Snow White at a character meet-and-greet for families at its parks (Jon Del Arroz, Disney World Turns Park Into Drag Show for Kids With Transgender Snow White Character, PJ Media (Apr. 23, 2024), but it does not have a First Amendment protected interest in terminating Carano for her political speech.”

In the comments, let us know what you think about Gina Carano’s lawyer citing Jon Del Arroz as authority in their response to Disney’s motion to dismiss.

