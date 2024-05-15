Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Vulkan's avatar
Vulkan
May 18, 2024

Love Gina Carano.

Reply
Share
R. H. Snow's avatar
R. H. Snow
May 16, 2024

WINNING!

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture