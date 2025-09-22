Gina Carano announced she will star in Logan Reign, a new crime series that takes place in Las Vegas.

The series follows Carano’s Logan Reign who is a legal assistant by day in Las Vegas and a crime fighter at night.

Carano told Deadline about the opportunity, “Logan Reign is someone I have been craving to bring to life.”

“I’m bringing every ounce of who I am as an actress and what I have learned in this industry to this role and at this moment I have a lot to give,” she added. “Returning to Las Vegas, which is its own fantastic character in itself, and also Las Vegas being the place I grew up is going to be exhilarating, and I’ll feel very much at home filming there. Lights, camera, action, art, grit — Vegas has it all. I’m giddy at the possibilities.”

The series is being developed by Rob Weston and his Straightwire Entertainment Group. He said, “From the very start, we knew Gina was Logan Reign. She has the intensity and heart to make this a visceral and thrilling ride audiences won’t forget.”

Shaun Redick and Yvette Yates Redick’s Impossible Dream Entertainment are also producing the series. The duo described it as a “bold, adrenaline-driven series we can’t wait to bring to audiences with Gina, and it’s destined to be her most iconic character.”

