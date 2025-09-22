Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
William Rivera's avatar
William Rivera
Sep 23

I hope this is good, I'll see it when it comes out.

Reply
Share
Laran Mithras's avatar
Laran Mithras
Sep 22

Hard to tell what Straightwire might envision: I've seen none of their offerings, which are mostly horror.

I wish her well and hope this is yet another turning point in television away from degeneracy.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture