by Tebow

In a surprise announcement via Twitter, former Mandalorian actress Gina Carano has declared her intentions to sue Disney and Lucasfilm for wrongful termination.

"Today is an important day for me--I am filing a lawsuit against @lucasfilm & @Disney.

"After my 20 years of building a career from scratch, and during the regime of former Disney CEO Bob Chapek, Lucasfilm made this statement on Twitter, terminating me from The Mandalorian: “Gina Carano is not currently employed by Lucasfilm & there are no plans for her to be in the future. Nevertheless, her social media posts denigrating people based on their cultural & religious identities are abhorrent & unacceptable.

"Nothing could be further from the truth. The truth is I was being hunted down from everything I posted to every post I liked because I was not in line with the acceptable narrative of the time. My words were consistently twisted to demonize & dehumanize me as an alt-right-wing extremist. It was a bullying smear campaign aimed at silencing, destroying & making an example out of me.

Gina Carano in the Mandalorian, Lucasfilm, Disney

She would go on to elaborate on her belief that she was only terminated based on her political opinions, as well as her pushback against the lockdown restrictions during the so-called "pandemic" of 2020.

"Were my questions about masks, lockdowns & forced vaccines ok to ask & push the subject into the light? Should we have been allowed to publicly discuss those topics at that time without being harassed or censored? Absolutely.

"Hollywood says they support female representation & equal rights. Why then were m male co-stars permitted to speak without harassment & re-education courses or termination, but I was not afforded the same right to exercise my freedom of speech."

Carl Weathers in The Mandalorian, Disney

In another shocking twist, Gina Carano revealed that she is being represented by a lawyer hired on her behalf by Twitter/X. This goes hand in hand with Twitter CEO Elon Musk's prior statement that anyone who felt they were wrongfully terminated for political ideology should reach out to him.

"A couple months ago @ElonMusk tweeted that if you had been fired from using the platform (X) for exercising your right to free speech, he would like to offer these people legal representation. Quite the noble offer, but never in my wildest dreams would I have thought anyone would take on my case against Lucasfilm/Disney. Still, I did respond back “I think I qualify” & thousands of people agreed--but I did not expect anything.

"To my surprise, a few months ago I received an email from a lawyer who had been hired by X to look into my story & many others. Turns out after sending them as much information as I could gather these past few months, my now lawyers & X believe whole-heartedly in my case & are moving forward."

Gina Carano Speaking at San Diego Comic Con

Gina Carano has been the victim of online harassment and abuse since her controversial termination by LucasFilm in 2021. Despite no longer being connected to The Mandalorian, sycophants online have attempted to deplatform her from conventions altogether.

Carano's claims include wrongful termination and sex discrimination. She hopes to secure a court order requiring Disney/Lucasfilm to recast her and award her at least $75,000, plus punitive damages.

