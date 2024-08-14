Gina Carano is not shy about her Christianity. In a recent interview with Shawn Ryan, she revealed that she told Disney execs in an email that “I don’t worship your business, and my God is bigger than Disney.” She also revealed why she doesn’t go to conservative speaking events but prefers to go to fan expos in liberal cities.

During the interview, Carano said that Hollywood is killing art. Hollywood expects everyone to speak with one voice, and in the aftermath of the draconian Covid lockdowns, things have become very black and white; it was very clear who benefited in Hollywood. It was the ones that were “paid to keep their mouths shut during Covid.”

When asked if she would’ve wanted to have it any other way, Carano said: “Looking back, no, but it was hard. I can see it now for what it is.” Carano was talking about how much more clear the divide between good and evil has become. As an example, she referred to Jack Black joking about the failed assassination attempt on Donald Trump, yet someone did actually die in the failed attempt on Trump’s life. Carano said: “It is getting easier to distinguish, the evilness is becoming so much more obvious, and it’s floating to the surface. And they’re losing the ability to hide what is good and evil.”

On Hollywood and religion, Carano says a trick that Satan uses is making people believe that they can play God and that they are their own gods. And she saw a lot of that in Hollywood: “So many of these actors that do so well say ‘I am my own god’ and they have everything together. They have the wife, they have the kids, they don’t drink alcohol, they’re in shape, but they believe they are their own god.” Carano said that these actors literally say that they are their own gods. Carano believes that that’s a harder wall to break down than drugs or alcohol or sex because: “if you believe you’re your own god that doesn’t leave room for the real God.”

But Carano hasn’t always been this spiritual: “I found out through the hardships of the entire industry turning against me and being dropped on my head pretty darn hard.” During the time when she was dropped from Disney and Hollywood turned against her, she “drew her line and held on to God.” Carano sent them an email that said: “I don’t worship your business. I’ve done plenty wrong in my life which I’ll need to account for, but at this moment I’m not wrong and I will not put out one of these fake apologies that you have everybody else put out, that mean nothing, that degrade them, that take away from their words.”

She believes that every celebrity that apologized basically had their voices taken away, so the next time they speak, it doesn’t mean anything because it’s a copy-pasted apology, and she was just not going to do that. So instead, she wrote out her own long big statement, which wasn’t offensive, wherein she explained that: “I understand, I grew a tomboy, I understand people are going through things, it's just I don’t worship your business and my God is bigger than Disney.”

If there is one thing Gina Carano understands, then it is the culture war. She said that many people are struggling with culture wars, and by the sound of it, Carano wants to fight on the front lines. She said: “I choose to go to expos in liberal cities who made judgement calls about me but don’t really know why because they they read something somewhere. I get invited to republican spaces, but I want to stay in the art space, we need to fight there, that’s where I want to fight.” Carano says that she has had mothers with children come to her at fan expos, thanking her for what she is doing.

About her future Carano said that she doesn’t fit in with Hollywood or Angel Studios and Daily Wire, and is instead going to do her own thing: “I,m not woke, I’m not conservative, I’m just like strangely in this middle ground.”

She is currently working on a movie and a series, and the movie’s script is about a month from finished. She also said that she has been approached by a lot of people who want to be part of her projects. Her fans are certainly hoping that the whole Disney lawsuit can be finalized as soon as possible and see what Gina Carano can produce on the culture war front. Let us know in the comments what you think.

By Jack Dunn

