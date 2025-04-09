Gina Carano shared her thoughts after a judge ordered The Walt Disney Company to turn over financial documents as part of her lawsuit against the company.

Carano filed a lawsuit against The Walt Disney Company back in February 2024 suing her former employer for wrongful discharge, wrongful discharge and refusal to hire, and sex discrimination.

The suit alleges, “[Disney] terminated Carano’s employment and took other retaliatory actions to limit and deny her future employment opportunities, including but not limited to making maliciously false statements about Carano with the intention of damaging her reputation and, thus, her ability to find and retain work.”

It also states, “Defendants treated Carano differently than her similarly situation male co-workers, who likewise expressed their personal political views on social media but, upon information and belief, were not counseled or disciplined, let alone terminated.”

In the latest ruling United States Magistrate Judge Steve Kim ordered The Walt Disney Company to provide Carano and her team “a spreadsheet, chart, or similar summary listing the compensation (including constituent elements) for Pedro Pascal, Rosario Dawson, and Carl Weathers in (as applicable) Seasons 1, 2, and 3 of The Mandalorian; for Rosario Dawson in The Book of Boba Fett and Seasons 1 and 2 of Ahsoka; for Amandla Stenberg in The Acolyte; and for Diego Luna in Seasons 1 and 2 of Andor—together with Defendant’s verification of the accuracy and completeness of the compensation information provided.”

Kim also noted that Disney must also include compensation “for any lead and supporting actors in Seasons 1, 2, and 3 of The Mandalorian who have been (or are expected to be) hired to reprise their roles from that television show in the anticipated feature film The Mandalorian and Grogu, together with Defendant’s verification of the accuracy and completeness of the compensation information provided.”

Carano’s attorney Gene Schaerr shared on social media, “While the court’s order did not give Gina access to everything she was looking for, it made clear we can seek further evidence on actor compensation if our expert concludes such evidence is still necessary after we review what Disney produces in response to this order.”

“The court also required Disney to move quickly, giving them only 20 days to comply with the order. The order shows the court won’t let Disney bury relevant information in this high-stakes battle by playing procedural games,” he added.

Carano reacted to the judge’s order writing on X, “This is a small breath of fresh air in this long arduous process. I am grateful to the court for moving so quickly.”

“I look forward to the details of my case becoming public and clearing my name, which will allow me to continue doing what I love without such brutal discrimination,” she continued. “I remain incredibly grateful for this opportunity to defend myself against this Goliath.”

“Thank you Elon Musk and X,” she concluded.

