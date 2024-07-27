Gina Carano is 1-0 up in a big first-round win against Disney, as a judge denied Disney/Lucasfilm’s motion to dismiss her claim for unlawful termination. The fascinating part, however, is the details that emerged about how Disney and Lucasfilm literally sent Gina Carano to re-education camps to try to change her opinions on political topics.

The highly popular Mandalorian actress’ employment was terminated from the Disney+ show The Mandalorian after she made posts on various social media platforms. Gina Carano played the character Cara Dune in the Star Wars series, but Disney and Lucasfilm abruptly terminated Plaintiff’s employment after she reposted content created by another social media user on Instagram. During 2020, fringe ideologues began harassing Carano on social media to support various lunatic causes and adopt degenerate ideologies like Black Lives Matter and insisted that she include her preferred pronouns in her social media bios.

Carano also criticized certain COVID-19 policies requiring businesses and churches to remain closed while allowing public protests. Not only was she attacked on social media for her views, but Lucasfilm and Disney made known their disapproval of her position. In 2021 Carano shared a social media post that questioned the difference between those who “hat[ed] someone for their political views” and citizens in Nazi Germany who hated their neighbors “simply for being Jews.”

Carano was fired in February 2021 for what were supposed to be "abhorrent" social media posts, according to Disney and Lucasfilm. Her agent and entertainment attorney both dropped her as a client without explanation. She also stopped receiving invitations to read for new movies, attend high-profile events, and promote her work.

Then, earlier this year, Carano filed a lawsuit against Lucasfilm and Disney for unlawful termination of employment. She had assistance from Elon Musk, who lent his lawyers to the case after promising on X to help anyone who had been fired from their jobs based on statements they’d made on the platform. In response to the lawsuit, the defendants brought a motion to dismiss her claim. In a huge win for Carano, the motion to dismiss her claim was denied this week by the judge.

Shocking details, however, emerged from the judgment. It transpires that, at first, Disney and Lucasfilm began demanding an explanation from her and criticized her for not embracing social media users’ demands that she list her pronouns. They then engaged her in “long phone calls,” “constant meetings,” and what Carano refers to as a “reeducation’ program.” They required her to meet with representatives of the Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Discrimination, which she did, and she reviewed several documentaries that the representatives asked her to watch.

However, Disney and Lucasfilm were not satisfied, and they continued to demand that Carano issue a public apology. They even went as far as asking her publicist to force her to issue a statement admitting to mocking or insulting an entire group of people. Yet Carano refused, after which Disney and Lucasfilm increased their harassment. They informed Carano’s publicist that they would require her to participate in a video conference with Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy and 45 of their employees who identified as part of the LGBTQ+ community as a “litmus test.”

Several of those employees had previously contributed to a GoFundMe account that described Gina Carano as bigoted, yet Disney and Lucasfilm insisted that Carano’s publicist describe them as “a friendly group.” Disney and Lucasfilm claimed that Carano had to “grow and learn.” Disney and Lucasfilm also wanted to know “where her mindset was currently” regarding pronouns, or they would not allow her to speak to the media and would not include her in promotional materials.

Carano declined the proposed meeting but offered to take a smaller group of five or six employees to dinner for a face-to-face discussion. Disney and Lucasfilm rejected this offer and then required Carano to undergo media training.

The shocking revelation about Hollywood's reeducation camps shows how far Hollywood would go to keep its stars in line. Let us know in the comments what you think about Gina Carano’s lawsuit with Disney, and restack this post!

by Jack Dunn