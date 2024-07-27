Fandom Pulse

Chesterton's Fence
Jul 27, 2024

This is important for all of us, to set the legal precedent that work and politics needs to be kept seperated. I'm at work just to sell my labor; my personal life is no one's business at all. We should be judged solely on our contribution to the profitability.

Once I walk out the door, my life is my own. Full stop.

Man of the Atom
Jul 27, 2024

In California with its anti-political discrimination laws, this could be a "how many zeroes would you like on that check" kinda trial.

Disney delenda est.

