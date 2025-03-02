Actor Bill Murray isn’t known for going out and preaching about politics like many other actors, and his appearance on Joe Rogan came across as surprising to many, but viewers were shocked even further as he claimed Nixon was set up on the show.

Bill Murray is an actor who’s largely captivated the American people because of his witty repartee. At 74 years old, he is an icon of American cinema with his roles in Groundhog Day, Ghostbusters, and Life In Translation being unforgettable.

While the actor has mostly stayed out of religious and political debates, he has stated he grew up Catholic, and offered that he appreciated Latin Mass in an interview in 2014. He supported Ralph Nader in the 2000 election, showing a penchant for being independent away from the two-party system, but beyond that has been quiet compared to a lot of Hollywood about political matters.

Going on the Joe Rogan Experience is something of a political statement in and of itself, even though it’s the largest podcast in the world with interviews all over the political spectrum. Many on the left seethe at the podcaster because they blame him for airing Donald Trump and JD Vance during the 2024 election, despite Kamala Harris also having been invited and declining the invitation.

Murray appeared on the podcast this week and said some interesting things as the two men began discussing Bob Woodward biographies and how the author borders on defamation in his efforts to “gotcha” people with unethical journalistic tactics.

Murray spoke on Woodward’s book Wired: The Short Life And Fast Times of John Belushi, another actor and comedian famous for his role in The Blues Brothers, claiming that the man presented in what he read was nothing like the John Belushi he knew. At that point, he called into question all of Bob Woodward’s supposed journalism as fake.

“When I read Wired,” Bill Murray said, “the book written by what’s his name Woodward about Belushi. I read five pages of Wired and I went ‘Oh my God, they framed Nixon.’

He continued, “All of a sudden I went, ‘Oh my God, if this is what he writes about my friend who I’ve known half of my of my adult life, which is completely inaccurate, talking to the outer-outer circle getting the story, what the hell could they have done to Nixon? I just felt like if he did this to my friend like this… …if they did this to Belushi, then what he did to Nixon is probably soiled for me too.”



“The two sources he had for Wired were so far outside the inner circle it was criminal,” he concluded on Bob Woodward’s lack of diligent journalism.

Bob Woodward first came to prominence in 1972 with his work on the alleged Nixon scandal of Watergate, infamous for using an anonymous source “Deep Throat,” who he claimed gave him all of the information on the President.

Nixon was maligned and eventually stepped down for what he claimed was the good of the country when faced with pressure over a scandal that would have been merely common politics from the Obama era forward, which sent the country into chaos in the 1970s and resulted in the election of Jimmy Carter, who is widely considered one of the worst presidents in U.S. history.

With Murray speaking out on an incident like Watergate, it seems that some of the celebrity class is getting tired of being silent about the mainstream media complex and their political machine that has put its weight behind making and breaking careers of those who don’t fall into line with the political messaging.

What do you think of Bill Murray’s statements on Joe Rogan regarding President Nixon and Watergate? Leave a comment and let us know.

Support an alternative to mainstream publishing. Sign up for the Jon Del Arroz newsletter and get THREE FREE BOOKS and stay up to date on deals and new releases from an author doing the good work.

NEXT: Mel Gibson Shares Story About How He Almost Died On The Set Of 'Braveheart'