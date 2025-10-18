Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Random21's avatar
Random21
Oct 18

Perfect and well explained analysis.

Maybe the influencers are trying to stay popular and so don't want to go in too deep and expose how deep the subversion goes? In short they want to stay lighthearted, make easy to consume stuff.

Reply
Share
johann davis's avatar
johann davis
Oct 18

This was a well thought out and precise take on woke on a whole i can't wait for your video as well hopefully it's an expose video

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture