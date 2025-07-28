Star Trek actor George Takei shared that he’s teaming up with the LGBTQ+ activist organization the Human Rights Campaign in an attempt to relabel the disordered LGBTQ+ movement as just being part of the American Dream.

In a post to BlueSky, Takei wrote, “The LGBTQ+ community is facing a seemingly endless wave of attacks — bans on gender-affirming care, anti-trans legislation, cuts to HIV funding. It is chilling. And deliberate. However, every time they tried to write us out, we wrote ourselves back in—louder, prouder, and more determined than ever.”

Next, he added, “The American Dream doesn’t belong to just one kind of person. It belongs to all of us. That’s the energy I’m bringing to the Human Rights Campaign American Dreams Tour.”

The Human Rights Campaign responded, “Our stories, our voices, our actions have always moved this country forward — WE are the American Dream!”

The LGBTQ+ movement has not moved the United States of America forward. It has done the complete opposite. It has played a significant role in degenerating the country and its people.

In fact, Takei is an example of this. The actor admitted in an interview with Howard Stern that he was abused by a 19-year-old camp counselor when he was 14 years-old at a Boy Scout camp. He told Howard Stern, “I was early teens. I was 14. … It was summer camp and, you know, those showers were outdoors.”

When Stern stated that counselor seduced him, Takei responded, “Well, it was kind of a two-way thing. Although it was my first time. He was gorgeous. He was blonde. And maybe from my vantage point the forearm hair and the leg hair glistening in the sun.”

In November 2017 during another appearance on the Howard Stern Show, Takei was asked if he ever sexually harassed anyone. He responded, “Some people are kind of skittish, or maybe, um, uh, afraid, and you’re trying to persuade.”

When asked if he ever held a job over anyone in exchange for sexual favors, he said, “No, no, no. I never did that.” Next, when asked if he did any “grabbing” at work Takei replied, “Oh no, no. It wasn’t at work. It was either in my home. They came to my home.” Additionally he said that his “grabbing” was “more than a gentle” grab.

Takei attempted to downplay the comments in a post to Facebook claiming they were part of a sketch for the show. He wrote, “Many have raised concern over a back-and-forth between Howard Stern and myself, where we joked about me touching men during my Star Trek days fifty years ago. Out of context, I agree that the joke was distasteful, and I’m very sorry he and I made fun out of a serious matter.”

“For decades, I have played the part of a ‘naughty gay grandpa’ when I visit Howard’s show, a caricature I now regret,” he said. “But I want to be clear: I have never forced myself upon someone during a date. Sometimes my dates were the initiators, and sometimes I was. It was always by mutual consent. I see now that that it has come across poorly in the awkward sketch, and I apologize for playing along with Howard’s insinuation.”

“Non-consensual acts are anathema to me and my personal code of conduct, and I would never do something against anyone’s will, period,” he concluded.

What do you make of Takei’s new attempt to make the disordered LGBTQ+ movement a part of the American Dream?

