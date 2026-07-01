Dwayne Johnson told Esquire magazine this month that he is done talking about politics publicly. He told them, “What I have learned through experience is that I need to keep — need, not want — the main thing the main thing. And the main thing for me, the thing that in the morning I swing my legs out of bed and I run towards, is creating. It’s art. It’s storytelling. I’ve learned I’m going to keep my politics to myself.”