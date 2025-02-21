Game of Thrones creator George R.R. Martin claims that his work on the next installment of the Song of Fire and Ice, The Winds of Winter, could prevent him from working on a film adaptation of Elden Ring.

Elden Ring Game Director Hidetaka Miyazaki floated the idea of a film adaptation of the game back in June 2024 telling The Guardian, “I don’t see any reason to deny another interpretation or adaptation of Elden Ring, a movie for example. But I don’t think myself, or FromSoftware, have the knowledge or ability to produce something in a different medium.”

“So that’s where a very strong partner would come into play. We’d have to build a lot of trust and agreement on whatever it is we’re trying to achieve, but there’s interest, for sure,” he concluded.

Now, in an interview with IGN, Martin, who was commissioned to create the lore and mythology of Elden Ring, shared that talks about a movie are happening saying, “Well, I can't say too much about it, but there is some talk about making a movie out of Elden Ring.”

However, he implied that his work on The Winds of Winter could prevent him from working on the film, “We'll see if [the Elden Ring movie] comes to pass and what the extent of my involvement was, I don't know. I'm a few years behind with my latest book, so that also limits the amount of things that I can do.”

Martin previously promised he would have the book finished by the World Science Fiction Convention in the summer of 2020.

He said nearly a half decade ago, “But I tell you this — if I don’t have THE WINDS OF WINTER in hand when I arrive in New Zealand for worldcon, you have here my formal written permission to imprison me in a small cabin on White Island, overlooking that lake of sulfuric acid, until I’m done. Just so long as the acrid fumes do not screw up my old DOS word processor, I’ll be fine.”

The book was obviously never completed and Martin has moved on to a number of different projects while claiming he’s been working on The Winds of Winter.

Given Martin has been working on numerous other projects while The Winds of Winter remains unfinished, it’s hard to take his excuse that he would not be able to work on an Elden Ring movie because of the book.

In fact, earlier this month, it was uncovered that Martin had published a new paper in the American Journal of Physics titled Ergodic Lagrangian dynamics in a superhero universe. The paper is described as a “fictional scenario … [that] provides the foundation for a unique exercise in extended problem solving, physics analysis, and quantitative model development.”

Furthermore, Martin joked back in December that he might never finish The Winds of Winter and his Song of Ice and Fire. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Martin said, “Unfortunately, I am 13 years late. Every time I say that, I’m [like], ‘How could I be 13 years late?’ I don’t know, it happens a day at a time.”

“But that’s still a priority,” he added. “A lot of people are already writing obituaries for me. [They’re saying] ‘Oh, he’ll never be finished.’ Maybe they’re right. I don’t know. I’m alive right now! I seem pretty vital!”

