Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Man by the Sea's avatar
Man by the Sea
Jul 10Edited

George RR Martin could arguably be among the 100 most influential writers in history.

Instead, he chooses to be an old fart who got rich by chance and never finished the work of his life.

Worse, an old fart who refused to let anyone else finish the work of his life.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture