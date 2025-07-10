Apparently, Sandman Season 2 on Netflix is really bad. Shocker. But the first season wasn’t good either, one of the worst woke monstrosities of all time. This may be the end of Neil Gaiman’s propped up career. We’re talking tonight in 20 minutes come join us:

We need your help to provide a real alternative in culture and stay sustainable full-time! Please support Fandom Pulse and our journalism by becoming a paid subscriber. We do not have advertisers and exist because of readers like you to bring you cultural news and commentary! It’s only $5 a month, about a Starbucks coffee.