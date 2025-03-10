In this month’s edition of “What is George R.R. Martin doing other than writing The Winds Of Winter,” we learn that the epic fantasy author is now opening a medieval themed bar instead of completing A Song of Ice And Fire.

George R.R. Martin is 13 years late in his promised delivery of The Winds of Winter, the conclusion to the series he first started in A Game Of Thrones. The author loves giving excuses for his work, as it seems something keeps coming up to keep him from working on it.

At the beginning of 2024, he took to his blog to blame “toxic fans” for his inability to work.

"Toxicity is growing," George R.R. Martin wrote. "It used to be fun talking about our favorite books and films, and having spirited debates with fans who saw things different… but … it is no longer enough to say "I did not like [this] book … or [this] film, and here's why."… [people] would rather talk about the stuff they hate than the stuff they love, and delight in dancing on the graves of anyone whose film has flopped"

In September, he said he had mounting stress levels and spent too much time working on TV Shows to finish the one project everyone’s been waiting for from him, saying, “The first half of my year was pretty miserable.” He then cited the death of a friend as paralyzing his work efforts before saying, “Nor did I find much solace in my work.”

“Writing came hard, and though I did produce some new pages on both The Winds of Winter (yes) and Blood & Fire (the sequel to Fire & Blood, the second part of my Targaryen history), I would have liked to turn out a lot more.”

In December 2024, he spoke with The Hollywood Reporter to hint he may not get the book finished before he dies.

He told them, “Unfortunately, I am 13 years late. Every time I say that, I’m [like], ‘How could I be 13 years late?’ I don’t know, it happens a day at a time.”

While he has all of these excuses for not finishing A Song of Ice And Fire, it seems the reality is George R.R. Martin decides to get himself distracted as to not work on The Winds of Winter.

Last month, it was revealed that Martin was writing physics papers instead of working on the novel, but now he’s got an even lamer excuse for his time—opening a bar.

Milk of the Poppy is a new bar opening in the Santa Fe, NM area, set up by George R.R. Martin and set to debut on March 21st.

The bar already has an Instagram page set up with pictures of people holding cocktails and food, leading to a website and newsletter. The bar also shows it is open to be rented for private functions.

The high concept is combining the aesthetic of a medieval apothecary with a cocktail bar, and Milk of the Poppy is said to be offering small bites food items as well in the reported small venue with a maximum capacity of fifty-five people.

One wonders where George R.R. Martin is getting the time to start and open a bar when he seems to be incapable of writing. Perhaps he means to drown his sorrows of being unable to complete the epic in alcohol at his new location.

