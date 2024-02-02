George R.R. Martin, Facebook.com

By Jon Del Arroz

No one is more notorious for being unable to finish his work than George R.R. Martin with his Game of Thrones novels. Fans have been waiting for years for him to complete the series, even after the T.V. show had its ending, but George R.R. Martin seems to want to do anything and everything other than write the finale of his most popular work. Instead of writing his epic fantasy, he's now put out a blog blaming the political climate and, of course, right-wing Americans for his inability to complete Game of Thrones.

He opened his blog by having written New Year's blogs before. With an ominous opening that speaks nothing of the work he's attempting to accomplish, he says, "2023 was a nightmare of a year, for the world and the nation and for me and mine, both professionally and personally. I am very glad that it is over. Unfortunately, so far 2024 looks to be even worse."

Game of Thrones, HBO

It's often the case with the social justice warrior in Hollywood and the publishing industry that they blame The Current Year and obfuscate for their lack of productivity. The truth is most of these so-called professionals are terminally online. In the case of George R.R. Martin, he understands that nothing he writes at this juncture could ever live up to the hype Game Of Thrones generated, so it paralyzes him.

However, while trying to act like he's talking about the state of the world, he then points the finger at right-wing Americans and Trump supporters, saying, "Hate is rising, democracy is under threat, millions of Americans have swallowed the lie that the 2020 election was stolen. Newspeak has taken over political discourse, cancel culture is destroying lives and careers, and we have a disgraced, indicted, venomous ex-president winning primaries despite openly declaring that he will be a dictator on day one and will govern on a platform of 'retribution,' when he is not busy grabbing women by the pussy. His last attempt to overthrow the government failed on January 6, but some of his more ardent supporters are now saying that 'next time' they will bring more guns. There are actually folks out there wanting civil war."

These are outright lies as no one has attempted to overthrow the government in the United States, though there is strong evidence that the Democrats stole the election in 2020. Most of the hate that's rising comes from people like George R.R. Martin, who lambast fans, attack political opponents, and demean conservatives. It's ironic he mentions cancel culture when him and his ilk in publishing and Hollywood are the ones who destroy lives over simply not toeing the party line.

Naturally, Nazi Germany is incoming according to George R. R. Martin, as he says, "It is hard to escape the feeling that we are living in the Weimar Republic."

George R.R. Martin, Facebook.com

The leftists control the media, the government, the schools, and the entertainment propaganda. Game Of Thrones even pushed pornographic LGBTQ agendas on television under the guise of fantasy, and yet someone like George R.R. Martin will never admit that the policies he advocates for are the ones that fail.

Instead, he whines that his platform isn't going to change people's minds in the voting process. If only Americans would listen to a fantasy writer like George R.R Martin, they might become rational. "I am famous and I am wealthy and, supposedly, I have a 'big platform.' Whatever that is," the Game of Thrones writer says. "But I have grown more and more cynical about this supposed "power" that people keep telling me I have. Has anything I have ever written here ever changed a single mind, a single vote? I see no evidence of that. The era of rational discourse seems to have ended."

Game of Thrones, HBO

The attitude of the Hollywood entitled is present here, as what he means by "rational discourse" is that you agree with him in the entirety of his political agenda, much like all of the woke. If you don't, you see how they view you as irrational. It gives them carte blanche in their minds to treat a person as sub-human for disagreeing. This is where cancel culture stems from.

He continues rambling about climate change, pushing his left-wing agenda even further in the blog trying to distract from the question fans want the answer to: Where is the ending of Game Of Thrones?

George R.R. Martin then finishes off by blaming "toxic fans."

"Toxicity is growing," George R.R. Martin wrote. "It used to be fun talking about our favorite books and films, and having spirited debates with fans who saw things different… but … it is no longer enough to say "I did not like [this] book … or [this] film, and here's why."… [people] would rather talk about the stuff they hate than the stuff they love, and delight in dancing on the graves of anyone whose film has flopped"

Nowhere in the blog does he talk about his writing. Nowhere are any Game of Thrones updates. The only conclusion a fan can make is that this is a bitter old hack who never had an ending in mind to begin with, but strung readers along for decades so he could pretend to be a victim of his own success. George R.R. Martin has done exactly what all leftist writers do in publishing, the cardinal sin—condemn the very people who made him famous for reading his work instead of putting in the work himself.

What do you think of Game of Thrones writer George R.R. Martin's blog rant? Leave a comment and let us know.

