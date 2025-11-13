Game of Thrones creator George R.R. Martin expressed his frustrations with Marvel constantly rebooting and retconning its characters.

In an interview with Popverse at New York Comic-Con, Martin shared his love for Spider-Man saying, “I like Spider-Man. I like that there’s hundreds and hundreds of Spider-Man comics. And not just six.”

However, he then shared what he doesn’t like, “I have frustrations with it too, I have to admit. I don’t like retcons. I don’t like reboots. I’m following a character or a superhero or something for years, sometimes decades, and then they come and say, ‘Oh, none of that stuff actually happened. We’re just going to start the whole thing all over again.’ That always annoys the hell out of me.”

He specifically took issue with the One More Day storyline that broke up the marriage between Peter Parker and Mary Jane, “Peter Parker married Mary Jane. … You can’t undo these things, but they do nowadays. But what can you do?”

In the “One More Day” storyline, Spider-Man and Mary Jane’s marriage was erased from Marvel Comics canon through a supernatural retcon involving the demon Mephisto. Peter Parker made a desperate deal with Mephisto to save Aunt May’s life, agreeing that their marriage would be wiped from existence in exchange for her survival. As a result, the timeline was altered so that Peter and Mary Jane were never married, and neither retained memories of the marriage or the bargain, effectively resetting decades of their shared history.

