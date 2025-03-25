Warner Bros. announced that George Lucas will attend a showing of Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back at the 16th annual TCM Classic Film Festival on Thursday, April 24th.

According to a press release, the gala presentation, which coincides with the film’s 45th anniversary “will bring visionary director George Lucas to present the film.”

READ: 'Unhumans' Authors Explain Why Disney Does Not Care If Films Like 'Snow White' Lose Massive Amounts Of Money

Turner Classic Movies Primetime Anchor and Official Host of the Film Festival Ben Mankiewicz noted the historical significance of the film, “The Empire Strikes Back is like The Godfather Part II. Yes, technically, they’re sequels, the second movie in a series. But they are so much more. Empire not only dazzled and delighted Star Wars fans, it pushed the boundaries of moviemaking, further deepening its characters and expanding the most popular cinematic universe of all time.”

He added, “The first Star Wars picture in 1977 ignited a new era in Hollywood and turned a generation of young people into passionate movie fans for life. Then, somehow, three years later, along comes Empire, which might even be better. It’s a stunning accomplishment and surely stands one of the great achievements in the history of film.”

The 2025 TCM Classic Film Festival begins on Thursday, April 24th with the screening of Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back and continues through Sunday, April 27, 2025.

The festival will take place across various hotels and theaters along Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles including TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX, Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel, TCL Chinese 6 Theatres Multiplex, Egyptian Theatre, and El Capitan Theatre.

NEXT: 'The Last Of Us' Co-Writer Claims The Character Of Abby "Will Broaden Our Idea Of What Women Can Do In TV"