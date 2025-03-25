Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mr0303's avatar
Mr0303
Mar 25, 2025

Never forget that Lucas is responsible for the destruction of Star Wars. He sold out to Disney and supported Iger during the rebellion against him. His legacy is mud and deservedly so.

Reply
Share
Darrin's avatar
Darrin
Mar 26, 2025

Great movie, definitely worth watching in a theatre.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture