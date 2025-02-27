Fandom Pulse

Mr0303
Feb 27, 2025Edited

What a tragedy. May they rest in peace. Hope they catch the monster who did it soon.

Richie
Feb 28, 2025Edited

How sad.

Only the other day I was remembering No Way Out (a pretty good and underrated thriller I saw when I was 15 - don't know if its aged well) and The French Connection and wondered how he was doing.

Great actor.

Not sure how true this is but, irrc, I read an interview of his where he stated that one of the things that taught him the importance of acting/use of tone was when his dad drove past him on his way out when he was just a kid playing in the yard after a long period of unhappiness at home.

He asked his dad where he was going and the reply was, 'I'm going to get cigarettes son'. However, something about the way his dad said those simple words and the look in his eyes told him that he wouldn't be coming back. It was the last time he saw him.

He said it showed him the power of words and the different ways you can express them.

